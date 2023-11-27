Vestavia Hills Events Guide - December 2023

Dec. 2: All is Bright. Vestavia Hills City Center. The All is Bright holiday event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy Christmas activities, photo opportunities, live performances, a visit with Santa, lots of great giveaways, vendors, Christmas carols, free kids’ activities and more.

Dec. 3: Holiday Parade + Party in the Park. Santa himself will be on hand to help celebrate the Christmas season. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., traveling from Liberty Park Middle School and ending at Alston Meadows, where the holiday party will take place afterward. The event is free. Rain date is Dec. 10. For information, visit business.vestaviahills.org and click the “Events” tab.

× Expand Birmingham Boys Choir

Dec. 5: Birmingham Boys Choir 46th Christmas Concert. 7 p.m. Wright Center at Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive. The Birmingham Boys Choir is a nonprofit organization that provides young boys in the Birmingham area an opportunity to concentrate and develop their musical skills. The concert is free and no ticket is required. birminghamboyschoir.org/2023-2024-concert-season.

Dec. 7: Legacy League Home Tour. View beautiful homes around Homewood and Vestavia Hills during the 13th annual Christmas Home Tour, organized by Samford University and sponsored by ARC Realty. The tour will consist of five unique homes throughout the area, including the home of Samford President Beck Taylor and his wife, Julie. Two different time slots are available: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 through Nov. 30 or $45 from Dec. 1-5. samford.edu/legacyleague/events/Christmas-Home-Tour.

Dec. 9: Breakfast with Santa. Come out and enjoy a free pancake breakfast with Santa, courtesy of the City of Vestavia Hills, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway. business.vestaviahills.org/events/details/breakfast-with-santa-6508.

× Expand Gingerbread Jam

Dec. 9: Gingerbread Jam. Sign up for the Second Annual Gingerbread Jam, which will take place at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Participants will build their houses at home, then drop them off at the civic center to be displayed from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be multiple categories under which houses can be registered, and all participants will be able to vote on which house they like the best. All proceeds will be donated to the Megan Montgomery Foundation, an organization dedicated to preventing domestic abuse by investing in young adults and helping them recognize unhealthy behaviors. Register at gingerbreadjam.swell.gives.

Dec. 12: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. The last Vestavia Hills Chamber luncheon of 2023 will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. There will be time for networking before lunch is served. Register at business.vestaviahills.org/events.

× Expand Menorah Lighting

Dec. 14: Menorah Lighting. The Vestavia Hills Menorah Lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway. Come enjoy latkes, donuts, music, kids’ activities and gelt drop. For more details visit chabadofalabama.com

Dec. 18: Reindeer Dash. Join the city of Vestavia Hills for a 5K run for charity dressed as your favorite Christmas character. This event is a great way to get involved with your community, donate to charity and get ready for the Christmas season all in one. The run will take place starting at 7.30 a.m. at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 115. Registration is $30 for the 5K or $20 for the 1-mile fun run. Register at runsignup.com/Race/AL/VestaviaHills/TheReindeerDash2018.

Library in the Forest

Children

Dec. 6: 12 Below — Random Craft Day. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades 3-6.

Dec. 12: Family Night with Santa. 6 p.m. Community Room. Dinner, a show and photos with Santa.

Dec. 13: 12 Below — Gingerbread House Competition. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades 3-6.

Teens

Dec. 1 and 8: Open Gaming. 4 p.m. Community Room. Enjoy board games and the latest consoles with fellow teens. Snacks served.

× Expand Writing Group — Picture Prompts

Dec. 6: Writing Group — Picture Prompts. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Join the writing group and build a story based around pictures you randomly select. Snacks served.

Dec. 9: Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot — Claus for Concern. 2 p.m. Historical Room. Journey to the North Pole and save Christmas before it’s too late! Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205-978-3683.

Dec. 11-13: Exam Study Breaks. 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Historical Room. Need a break from studying? The Teen Department is offering 30-minute study breaks with snacks and games. The library will be open until 9 p.m. these nights.

Dec. 15: Beat Saber Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room. Test your lightsaber skills in a Beat Saber VR tournament. Grand prize is an Amazon gift card. Snacks served.

Dec. 19: Tabletop Gaming Group — Christmas cheer. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Celebrate all things tabletop and try out Christmas-themed games and drink a cup of hot chocolate. Games and expertise provided.

Dec. 20: Gingerbread House Contest. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Decorate, celebrate and compete to see who can build the ultimate edible edifice. Snacks served.

Dec. 27: Game Party. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Join us in-person to play interactive Jackbox party games like Quiplash, Drawful and Tee K.O. with other teens. Phone or mobile device recommended. Snacks served.

Adults

Tuesdays: The Sisterhood Circle. 6 p.m. Library Treehouse. Meet new people, enjoy refreshments and have good conversation in our Sisterhood Circles. During this busy season, we all need to take a moment to breathe. So, bring yourself, bring a friend and enjoy some much-needed me-time. Hosted by Dehryl Mason. Dec. 5: Breathe In, Chill Out; Dec. 12: Collage Cafe: Memories & Simple Pleasures; Dec. 19: Cue the Applause: Celebrate Your Year!

Dec. 6: Crafters Inc. Holiday Paper Quilling. 11 a.m. Community Room.

Dec. 13: Hallmark Movie Party. 2 p.m. Community Room.

Dec. 14: Read & Feed Book Group. 6 p.m. Community Room.

Dec. 15: Craft*Lab: Holiday Ornaments. 7 p.m. Community Room.

Dec. 21: Friends of the Library Holiday Party. 10 a.m. Community Room. Featuring Alie Gorrie.