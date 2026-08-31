Vestavia Hills events guide: September 2026

MAHJONG OPEN FREE PLAY

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Details: Pull up a chair for a morning of MahJong and friendly competition during weekly open play at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Players can gather with fellow enthusiasts to enjoy the classic tile-based game in a relaxed, social setting. Whether MahJong is already part of your weekly routine or you’re looking for an opportunity to meet other local players, the open-play format provides a welcoming place to play, practice and connect with others in the community.

More Info: vhparksandrec.com

OPEN GAMING FOR TEENS

Where: Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Fridays in September, 4–5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Teens can kick off the weekend with games, snacks and some friendly competition during Open Gaming at the Library in the Forest. Students in grades 6–12 can hang out with fellow gamers while choosing from an assortment of board games and the latest gaming consoles. Whether you’re ready to challenge friends to a favorite game or want to try something new, this casual weekly program offers a fun place to relax and connect after school.

More Info: vestavialibrary.org

VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET

Where: Scout Square, U.S. 31

When: Sept. 2 & 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; vendor pricing varies.

Details: Shop fresh and local during the final weeks of the Vestavia Hills Farmers Market season. Browse seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, handcrafted items and specialty foods while supporting area farmers and small businesses. The September market dates offer one last opportunity to enjoy the welcoming weekly gathering before the summer season comes to a close.

More Info: vhmc.org

CHAOS IN THE HEIGHTS

Where: Cala Coffee, 3950 Autumn Lane

When: Sept. 5, 7–8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets required

Details: Enjoy a night of quick thinking and live comedy during Chaos in the Heights at Cala Coffee. Presented with Chaotic Good Improv, the show features unscripted scenes, audience suggestions and plenty of unexpected laughs as performers create each moment on the spot. Grab a coffee, find a seat and settle in for an entertaining evening in Cahaba Heights.

More Info: chaoticgoodimprov.com/shows

VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER MONTHLY LUNCHEON

Where: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave.

When: Sept. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Reservations $25, late registration $30

Details: Join the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce for its September luncheon featuring networking, lunch and a presentation from longtime Alabama meteorologist James Spann. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at noon. The monthly luncheon brings together local business professionals, civic leaders and community partners for conversation, connection and updates from across Vestavia Hills.

More Info: business.vestaviahills.org

SENIOR LUNCHEON

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Sept. 14, noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: See Vestavia Hills Parks & Recreation for registration information.

Details: Spend time with friends and neighbors during the September Senior Luncheon at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Hosted by Vestavia Hills Parks & Recreation, the monthly gathering gives local seniors an opportunity to enjoy lunch, conversation and fellowship in a welcoming community setting.

More Info: vhparksandrec.com

LAURA CRANDALL BROWN FOUNDATION HEAD OVER TEAL 5K & 10K

Where: The Preserve, 616 Preserve Parkway

When: Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to noon

Cost: Registration required; fees vary by race category.

Details: Lace up for the 17th annual Head Over Teal 5K & 10K benefiting the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Held during GYN Cancer Awareness Month, the event raises funds and awareness for gynecologic cancer programs, education and support services. Participants can choose between the 5K and 10K while joining survivors, families and supporters for a meaningful morning centered on health, hope and community.

More Info: thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal

LIBRARY IN THE FOREST

Weekly (Tuesdays): Toddler A-Go-Go, 9:30 & 10:30 a.m., Library in the Forest.

Weekly (Wednesdays): Silly Goose Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library in the Forest.

Sept. 9: Teen Art Cafe, 4–5:30 p.m., Library in the Forest Makerspace.

Sept. 10: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part II, 4–5:30 p.m., Library in the Forest Electronic Classroom.

For a complete list of September events, visit vestavialibrary.org.

PARKS & RECREATION

Weekly (Mondays): Fun & Fit, Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Mondays): Monday Night Dance, 6–9 p.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Tuesdays & Fridays): Silver Sneakers Exercise Class, 11:15 a.m.

Weekly (Wednesdays): Fun & Fit, Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Thursdays): Cardio & Balance, 9–10 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Fridays): Chair Yoga, 10:30–11:30 a.m., New Merkel House.