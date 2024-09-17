Vestavia Hills Events Guide September 2024

Sept. 10: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Network with other chamber members and hear a speaker. Reservations are $25. For more information, visit vestaviahills.org.

Sept. 15: 5th Annual Celebrate the Family Expo. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Finley Center, Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Bring the family to enjoy this event by Birmingham Christian Family Magazine, which is sponsored yearly by many Vestavia Hills businesses. The event will include live music, inflatables for kids, food trucks and other vendors. This year will include a line-up of celebrity chefs sharing tips and samples on the Sweet Grown Alabama Celebrity Chef Stage. There will also be free paper shredding offered by RecylABILITY and much more. Admission is free. Visit birminghamchristian.com/celebrate-the-family-expo-2024 for more information or sponsor registration.

Sept. 12-13: Whale of a Sale. Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. Come shop at the twice-annual consignment sale and fundraiser. Shoppers can find gently used children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, baby gear and maternity clothing. The funds raised will go toward projects for the Vestavia Day School and The Rucker Collier Foundation. The public can shop on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An early shopper pass can be purchased online for $10, allowing shoppers to enter the sale before the public, beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, visit vhmc.org/woas.

Sept. 14: Vestavia City Center’s Puppy Palooza. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia City Center. Bring the whole family, pups included, for a day of festivities. This year’s event is sponsored by Hollywood Feed. Funds raised will support the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. There will be live music, a charity bar, kids activities and animals for adoption. This event is free to the public. For more information, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events.

Sept. 18: Monthly Morning Rolls and Referrals. 8-9:30 a.m. Town Village Vestavia Hills, 2385 Dolly Ridge Road. Join the monthly professional networking event with other local businesses. All types of businesses are welcome. Drop by for coffee, cinnamon rolls and connections. Register for your chance to win door prizes. This event is free of charge. For more information, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Events

Technology

Register online at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.

Sept. 5: Google Drive. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom. Learn how to use Google Drive. Class participants must have a Gmail account and know their password.

Sept. 12: Basic Microsoft Excel. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

Sept. 17: Basic Microsoft Word. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

Sept. 26: Canva- Designing Made Easy. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

Adults (ages 18 and older)

Thursdays: Beginner Yoga Series with Kathy. 2 p.m. Join a certified instructor to learn the basics of yoga. Bring your own mat if possible. No registration required.

Sept. 4: Crafter’s — Stenciled Tote Bags. 11 a.m. Community Room. Registration required.

Sept. 24: Adult Writing Series — Special Guest Cornelia Beckett. 6 p.m. Downstairs Programming Room. All skill levels welcome.

Sept. 26: Friends of the Library — Bingo. 9:30 a.m. Join in a bingo party to kick off the fall season. Refreshments and coffee served.

Children

Tuesdays: Toddler-a-Go-Go. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18-36 months.

Tuesdays: After-School Adventures 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. For grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Silly Goose Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room. For ages 3-5.

Wednesdays: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. For grades 3-6.

Thursdays: Book Babies. 10 a.m. Treehouse. For babies through 18 months.

Sept. 8: Family Night With Juggler Ron Anglin. 6 p.m. Community Room. Come for a meal and a juggling show. All ages welcome.

Teens (Grades 6-12)

Sept. 4: Writing Group — Picture Prompts. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Snacks served.

Sept. 11: Art Group — Comics by Committee. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Snacks served.

Sept. 14: Teen Craft Lab. 10 a.m. Makerspace. Various supplies and snacks available.

Sept. 17: Locks & Librarians, Part 2. 4 p.m. Community Room. Escape the Library. Snacks served.

Sept. 18: Game Party. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Phone or mobile device recommended. Snacks served.

Sept. 24: D&D Miniature Painting. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Paint and monsters provided. Snacks served.

Sept. 27: Super Smash Bros. Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room. Compete to win an Amazon gift card. Snacks served.

Makerspace

Sept. 9: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Makerspace.

Sept. 16 and 19: Vinyl Cutting 101. 4-5:30 p.m. Makerspace. Ages 12 and older.

Sept. 23: CNC Engraving. 4-5:30 p.m. Makerspace. Ages 12 and older. Space is limited. Please register online.

Area Events

Sept. 21: Birmingham’s Congenital Heart Walk. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park. Join walkers, teams, sponsors and volunteers at the first-ever Birmingham Congenital Heart Walk to support The Children's Heart Foundation. The foundation works to support the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of congenital heart defects. This event will be a day of activities, entertainment and a 1-mile walk. Register on the website to begin raising funds for congenital heart defect research. For more information, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/birmingham.

× Expand Image courtesy of UAB's Alys Stephens Center Facebook.

Sept. 21: Cat Power Sings Dylan. 7-8:30 p.m. Alys Stephens Center, 1200 10th Ave. S. Cat Power has earned awards for her live performances and songwriting. Experience her performance of her latest album, “Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert.” This show pays homage to Bob Dylan’s iconic 1966 concert at Royal Albert Hall. Ticket prices start at $59 and can be purchased at alysstephens.org/events/cat-power.