Vestavia Hills events guide: October 2026

COMMUNITY NIGHT OUT

Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Spend an evening connecting with local first responders, businesses, civic groups and community organizations during Vestavia Hills’ Community Night Out. This free family event will feature jump houses, free food, local vendors and a family-friendly DJ, giving residents a fun opportunity to meet members of the police and fire departments while enjoying an evening together at City Hall. The rain date is Oct. 22.

Contact: City of Vestavia Hills, 205-978-0100

More Info: vhal.org

TEEN ADVISORY BOARD

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

Details: Sixth through 12th graders can get involved with the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest through its Teen Advisory Board. Members help shape teen programming, support library and community events, earn volunteer hours and gain experience that can help build a résumé. The group meets monthly, and dinner or snacks are provided during meetings. Applications are available through the library.

Contact: Teen Services, 205-978-3683, Lexie.Rueve@vestavialibrary.org

More Info: vestavialibrary.org

LUNCH & LEARN: GROWTH DOESN’T JUST HAPPEN

Where: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Office, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Join the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce for a Lunch & Learn with Dr. Bill Brunson, a John C. Maxwell Certified Speaker, Trainer and Coach. Brunson will present “Growth Doesn’t Just Happen,” a program focused on intentional personal growth, setting meaningful goals and making development a regular part of everyday life. Registration is required.

Contact: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, 205-823-5011

More Info: vestaviahills.org

SILLY GOOSE STORYTIME

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, Downstairs Program Room, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

Details: Get silly with Ms. Lauren during this weekly preschool storytime filled with stories, music, movement and fun. Silly Goose Storytime is designed for children ages 3-5, and siblings are welcome to join in.

Contact: Children’s Department, 205-978-0158

More Info: vestavialibrary.org

Expand VH Chamber Logo 4C

VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER MONTHLY LUNCHEON

Where: Mountaintop Church, 225 Centerview Drive

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; program begins at noon

Cost: $25 with reservation; $30 for late reservations

Details: Connect with members of the Vestavia Hills business community during the chamber’s October monthly luncheon. This month’s featured speaker is Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon program at noon. Due to renovations at Vestavia Country Club, the chamber’s 2026 luncheons are being held at different locations throughout the year.

Contact: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, 205-823-5011

More Info: vestaviahills.org

14TH ANNUAL TACOS FOR TRINITY

Where: Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 Fifth Ave. S., Building C

When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 6-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 per ticket

Details: Enjoy tacos, live music, and live and silent auctions during the 14th annual Tacos for Trinity fundraiser benefiting Trinity Counseling. The evening raises funds and awareness for mental health needs across Greater Birmingham while giving guests a chance to gather for food, entertainment and a good cause.

More Info: Search Tacos for Trinity on eventbrite.com

DOLORES HYDOCK: ‘CASTLES IN THE AIR’

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $20; advance sales only

Details: Acclaimed actress and storyteller Dolores Hydock presents “Castles in the Air,” a lively story of ragtime dancers, social revolutionaries and unexpected heroes in public libraries. The program follows famed early-20th-century dancers Vernon and Irene Castle and explores the cultural changes, music and personalities surrounding their remarkable story. The event is a Friends fundraiser benefiting the Vestavia Hills Library.

More Info: vhlibraryfoundation.org/dolores

HALLOWEEN IN THE HEIGHTS & WITCHES RIDE

Where: Cahaba Heights businesses and Heights Village

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; afterparty 4-7 p.m.

Details: Celebrate Halloween throughout Cahaba Heights with a full day of family-friendly fun. Participating businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the popular Witches Ride adds plenty of costumed excitement to the festivities. The celebration continues with an afterparty at Heights Village from 4-7 p.m., featuring live music on the patio and more opportunities to enjoy the Halloween atmosphere.

Contact: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, 205-823-5011

More Info: vestaviahills.org