Vestavia Hills events guide: November 2026

53RD ANNUAL FINE CRAFT SHOW

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center

When: Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Cost: Free admission and parking; $5 suggested donation per adult

Details: Discover exceptional handmade work during the Alabama Craft Guild’s 53rd Annual Fine Craft Show, held for the first time at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The juried show brings together skilled artisans working in pottery, jewelry, glass, wood, fiber, metal, basketry, printmaking and other traditional and contemporary craft forms. Visitors can meet the artists, browse one-of-a-kind pieces and support Alabama’s rich tradition of fine craftsmanship while getting an early start on holiday shopping.

More Info: alabamacraftguild.org

CHAOS IN THE HEIGHTS

Where: Cala Coffee Cahaba Heights

When: Nov. 7, 7-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets required

Details: Spend an evening laughing with Chaotic Good Improv during Chaos in the Heights at Cala Coffee. The live comedy show is completely unscripted, with performers creating fast-paced scenes and characters on the spot. Guests can arrive early to grab coffee, wine, beer or nonalcoholic drinks before settling in for a night of unpredictable comedy in the heart of Cahaba Heights. Shows often sell out, so advance tickets are recommended.

More Info: chaoticgoodimprov.com/shows

SALUTE TO VETERANS CELEBRATION

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center

When: Nov. 9, 2-4 p.m.; patriotic program 2-3 p.m.

Details: Join Mayor Ashley Curry and the city of Vestavia Hills for the annual Salute to Veterans Celebration honoring veterans from all branches of military service. The family-friendly afternoon will feature patriotic programming, entertainment and opportunities to recognize the service and sacrifice of local veterans. A veterans-focused health and resources fair will also be held from 1 to 5 p.m., with organizations offering information and services for veterans and their families.

More Info: vhal.org

MAGICAL MARKETPLACE

Where: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, Tyson Hall and Fellowship Hall

When: Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 for VIP shopping Nov. 12; free admission Nov. 13

Details: Get a jump on holiday shopping during Vestavia Hills Methodist Church’s annual Magical Marketplace. The two-day craft fair features vendors offering unique gifts, handmade items, treats and other finds for friends, family, teachers and everyone on your Christmas list. Shoppers can attend the Thursday evening VIP preview for early access, with proceeds from the $5 pass benefiting Unless U. The market opens free to the public Friday.

More Info: vhmc.org

DECK THE HEIGHTS

Where: Heights Village and the Cahaba Heights business district

When: Nov. 14; pop-up shops begin at 10 a.m.; Heights Express trolley runs 2-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Begin the holiday season during Deck the Heights, a festive community celebration throughout Cahaba Heights. Families can enjoy holiday shopping, arts and crafts, strolling musicians, face painting, inflatables, train rides, food and drinks, live music, and visits with Santa and the Grinch. The free Heights Express trolley will proceed in a continuous loop between participating stops, making it easy to explore the neighborhood and support local businesses.

More Info: vhal.org

ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING FESTIVAL

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center

When: Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Kick off the holiday season at Vestavia Hills’ annual Tree Lighting Festival, part of the community’s Holiday in the Hills celebration. Families can gather for the ceremonial lighting of the holiday tree along with seasonal music, festive treats and holiday activities. The longtime community tradition brings neighbors together for an evening of family-friendly fun and a festive start to the Christmas season.

More Info: vhal.org

AMARA FORBIDDEN REVELATION — THE STORY OF DAVID AND GOLIATH

Where: AMC Dine-In Vestavia Hills 10

When: Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $20 general admission

Details: See a special screening of “AMARA Forbidden Revelation — The Story of David and Goliath,” a faith-based film that combines modern technology with biblical history. The story centers on an advanced artificial intelligence whose discoveries surrounding David and Goliath challenge long-held assumptions and set off a global search for answers.

VESTAVIA HILLS LIBRARY IN THE FOREST

Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30: Breakfast Club. 9:30 a.m. Downstairs Program Room. Children ages 2-5 can ease into Monday with slow-paced cartoons, open play, songs, fingerplays and read-alongs; coffee and cereal are provided. Siblings are welcome.

Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24: Toddler A-Go-Go. 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Toddlers ages 18-36 months can enjoy singing, dancing, movement and stories.

Nov. 3: After School Adventures — Artist of the Month. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Downstairs Program Room. Children in kindergarten through second grade can explore an artist and create their own inspired work.

Nov. 4, 11 and 18: Silly Goose Storytime. 10:30-11 a.m. Downstairs Program Room. Preschoolers ages 3-5 can enjoy stories, music, movement and plenty of silly fun.

Nov. 10: After School Adventures — Bread in a Bag! 3:30-4:30 p.m. Downstairs Program Room. Kids in kindergarten through second grade can explore a hands-on activity while making bread in a bag.

For a complete list of November events, visit vestavialibrary.org.