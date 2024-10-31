Vestavia Hills Events Guide November 2024

Nov. 2: Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2004 — 20 Year Reunion. 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Wine Loft, 2200 1st Ave. N. #100, Birmingham. Come enjoy dinner and drinks while catching up with old friends at The Wine Loft. This ticket is for the Saturday night event only and includes admission, dinner and one drink. Cash bar available. Tickets are $75 each. Buy your tickets online at

eventbrite.com/e/vestavia-hills-high-school-class-of-2004-20-year-reunion-tickets-1004012728097.

× Expand Deck The Heights

Nov. 16: Deck The Heights. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cahaba Heights Business District, 3138 Heights Village. Come enjoy this free event with the whole family. Pop-up shops begin at 10 a.m. in The Heights Village. The Heights Express Trolley begins running at 2 p.m. All activities are free, including inflatables, train, photo booth with Santa, mechanical bull and kids crafts. Food and beverages will be an additional charge.

Nov. 22 and 23: Check Out the Symphony — Beethoven and Bartok. 7 p.m. Alys Stephens Center, Jemison Concert Hall, 1200 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will partner once again with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra to offer free tickets to this season’s performances. Tickets are free for residents of Vestavia Hills only. Other restrictions apply. Tickets will be available the first day of each month for that month’s performance(s). Please contact the library at 205-978-4678 with questions. For more information about the symphony performance, visit alabamasymphony.org/events.

× Expand Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run

Nov. 23: Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run. 8 a.m. 17035 Liberty Parkway. Presented by Alabama Oncology, the 3rd annual Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run will be a 5K race and fun run event. The race will be a loop around the community of Liberty Park. It will begin and end at Vestavia Hills Elementary. The majority of proceeds will help fund a memorial scholarship created in Pair’s honor by the Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park PTO. This scholarship will be awarded to a deserving senior student at Vestavia Hills High School who exemplifies the “Rebel spirit and a servant heart.” Donors can find different sponsorship levels available online. To register to run, find more information or make a donation, visit amandapair.org/legacy-run.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Technology

Nov. 7: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part II. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom. Enhance your spreadsheets in Excel with IF and VLOOKUP functions, 3D formulas and more. Prior Excel use is required. Registration is required.

Nov. 14: Advanced Excel — Pivot Tables & Dashboards. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom. Use pivot tables and pivot charts to turn your data into an interactive dashboard for attractive business reports. Prior Excel use required. Registration is required.

Adults

Nov. 4: Grown Up Gaming. 6 p.m. Makerspace. Grab a friend, hang out and play video and board games. Vintage and new games welcome. Bring your own or play one of ours.

Nov. 6: Crafter’s Inc. — Season’s Greetings! 11 a.m. Community Room. Get ready for the holidays with a fall craft. Registration is required.

Nov. 8: Craft Lab — Book Page Pumpkins. 7 p.m. Community Room. Kick off the holiday season with decoupage pumpkins. All materials are provided, along with snacks and prizes. The event is free, but registration is required.

Nov. 13: Read & Feed Book Group. 6 p.m. Grand Hall. Join this after-hours group for refreshments and a lively discussion of “The Other Valley” by Scott Alexander Howard.

Nov. 14: Alzheimer’s Series — Coping with the Holidays. 9 a.m. Community Room. The library is partnering with Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama to welcome author Dr. Renee Harmon, who will give tips on handling the upcoming holidays.

Children

Tuesdays: After-School Adventures. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. For grades K-2. Enjoy games, crafts, experiments and lots of adventures.

Wednesdays: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. For grades 3-6. Enjoy a fun tween program with challenges, games, food and more.

Nov. 12: Family Night — 10,000 Years in an Hour. 6 p.m. Amphitheater. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Marsha Holley from Moundville Archaeological Park will take you on an immersive journey through 10,000 years of ancient Alabama history.

Teens

Nov. 9: Autumnal Tote Bags. 10 a.m. Makerspace. This month we'll be decorating our own autumnal tote bags with some unique print-making techniques and fabric paint. Enjoy snacks while meeting friends.

Nov. 12: Catanomania. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Join this tabletop gaming group to play “Settlers of Catan” and see who is the best settler of all. Snacks will be served.

Nov. 22: Super Smash Bros. Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room. Come to dominate the competition. The winner gets an Amazon gift card. Snacks will be served.

Nov. 26: Nailed It! Thanksgiving Edition. 4 p.m. Community Room. Gobble up your competition in the library version of “Nailed It.” You can win a Thanksgiving-themed prize. Registration is required.

Makerspace

Nov. 4: Open Maker Lab. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your 3D printing, vinyl cutting or art project to the Makerspace so you can “MAKE” it.

× Expand CNC Engraving

Nov. 4: CNC Engraving. 4-5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Learn the basics of using the Nomad 3 CNC Machine to engrave wood. Space is limited. Register online.

Nov. 11: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30-5:30 p.m. This class is the perfect introduction to 3D printing. Learn how the library’s 3D printers work and the basics of finding and preparing models to print.

Nov. 21: Merry Modeling With Tinkercad. 10-11:30 a.m. For ages 10 and up. Learn how to design your own unique 3D printable ornament using Tinkercad 3D modeling. Space limited. Please register online.