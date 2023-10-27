Vestavia Hills Events Guide - November 2023

Nov. 5: Salute to Veterans. 2-4 p.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Join the Vestavia Hills community for a Salute to Veterans. The keynote speaker will be Major General David P. Burford (retired). There will also be children’s activities, entertainment, food and more — all with a patriotic theme to celebrate veterans from all branches of the military. The Vestavia Hills Arts Council is hosting an artwork competition in partnership with the event. Visit vhal.org/community/city-events

Nov. 9: Live2Lead. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave. A half-day leader development experience designed to increase effectiveness, multiply buy-in and create collaboration. Attendees will learn from world-class leadership experts who will show them how to implement a new leadership action plan. The event is jointly sponsored by Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Vestavia Hills and Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. Visit vhmc.tpsdb.com/OnlineReg/340

Nov. 9: Veterans Day Celebration. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. New Merkel House. Celebrate Veterans Day at the house located at 2150 Hollis Crossings. Visit vhal.org/event

Nov. 11: Deck the Heights. 2-8 p.m. 3162 Heights Village. Get ready for crafts, shopping, music, food and more at Vestavia Hills’ annual Deck the Heights event. Join your community for this free family-friendly event. There will be six pick-up/drop-off locations, which the Heights Express trolley will travel to and from starting at 2 p.m. Pop up shops begin at 10 a.m. In addition to shopping, there will be arts, face painting, a mechanical bull, train, inflatables, food and beverages, music, Santa and more. The locations are Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill, Murphree’s Market & Garden Center, The Retreat Day Spa, Flip-Flops and What Nots and Leaf & Petal. More info can be found by searching “Deck the Heights ‘23” on Facebook.

Nov. 13: Vestavia Hills City Council Meeting. 6 p.m. Vestavia Hills City Hall. A meeting agenda and information can be found at vhal.org/event.

Nov. 14: Chamber Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Hills Country Club. A monthly gathering of members of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, featuring lunch and a speaker. To register, visit vestaviahills.org.

Nov. 17: Magical Marketplace. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave. Visit vhmc.org/calendar.

Nov. 28: Tree Lighting Ceremony. 6 p.m. Vestavia Hills City Hall and Civic Center. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Vestavia Hills. Along with Holiday in the Hills, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and City of Vestavia Hills will be putting on the Tree Lighting Ceremony. After the lighting of the tree, there will be entertainment, holiday treats and pictures with Santa. Visit vhal.org/event.