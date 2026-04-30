Vestavia Hills events guide: May 2026

BE THE ONE 5K

Where: Starts and ends at Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road

When: Saturday, May 2; race at 8:30 a.m.; ruck/walk at 8:40 a.m.

Details: The American Legion is organizing this 5K to raise awareness about suicide among veterans and raise money for programs to take action against it, such as support groups. Medals will be given out for the top three overall finishers and top finishers in age divisions. The goal is to raise $100,000 through race entry fees, donations and sponsorships. Registrants will receive a race T-shirt and will be entered for raffle prizes.

Cost: $35

More info: betheonetoday.com

ADVANCED MICROSOFT EXCEL CLASS

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Thursday, May 7, 4-5:30 p.m.

Details: The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering an Advanced Microsoft Excel class on pivot tables and dashboards in the library’s electronic classroom. People can learn to use pivot tables and pivot charts to turn data into an interactive dashboard for sharp, clean business reports. Prior Excel use is required. Classes are held in person, and registration is required.

Cost: Free

More info: vestavialibrary.org/events or call 205-978-4679

HOME BUILDING AND REMODELING EXPO

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: May 8-9, noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

Details: The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders is putting on a home building and remodeling expo showcasing some of the vendors behind this year’s Parade of Homes. People can explore the latest in building materials, meet the experts and ask questions.

Cost: $5 for one-day pass; $7 for weekend pass

More info: members.gbahb.com/ap/Events/Register/kgFzKDNFzCVC1

SENIOR LUNCHEON

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Monday, May 11, noon to 1 p.m.

Details: The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is having its monthly senior luncheon for people ages 55 and older at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Reservations are required; call the front desk of the Civic Center at 205-978-0166.

Cost: Free

More info: vhparksandrec.com

VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER LUNCHEON

Where: Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, 2600 Vestavia Drive

When: Tuesday, May 12, networking at 11:30 a.m.; program noon to 1 p.m.

Details: The speaker at this month’s luncheon is Gary Parisher, president and CEO of Cheeriodicals. Cheeriodicals provides corporate team-building experiences that are focused on corporate responsibility. Parisher has 22 years of experience in pharmaceutical/biotech sales, marketing, national accounts and business development.

Cost: $25 through 4 p.m. May 7; $30 after that time

More info: business.vestaviahills.org

SPRING FLING AND SILENT AUCTION

Where: St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 3775 Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights

When: Monday, May 18, 5-8 p.m.

Details: The Vestavia Hills Arts Council invites people to come for its third annual Spring Fling that includes live music, snacks and a silent auction with more than 30 items, including custom artwork and gift baskets from local businesses.

Cost: Free

More info: vharts.org/events

GRANDCAMPS

Where: Camp McDowell in Nauvoo

When: May 31 to June 2 or June 3-5

Details: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is offering people with grandchildren ages 4-9 an opportunity to go to summer camp together. The first camp will begin at 5 p.m. on May 31 and end at 1 p.m. on June 2. The second camp will begin at 5 p.m. on June 3 and end at 1 p.m. on June 5. Both camps are identical, and space is limited.

Cost: $300 per room with maximum of four people per room; food is $90 per person.

More info: vhmc.org/event

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

May 4: Vestavia Hills City Council, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

May 7: Vestavia Hills Design Review Board, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

May 14: Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

May 18: Vestavia Hills Board of Education, noon, Vestavia Hills City Schools central office

May 18: Vestavia Hills City Council, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

May 19: Parks and Recreation Board, 7:30 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center

May 21: Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall