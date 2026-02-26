Vestavia Hills events guide: March 2026

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

BATTLE OF THE BIRDS

Where: Various Vestavia Hills restaurants

When: Feb. 23-March 20

Details: The Battle of the Birds contest kicks off Monday, Feb. 23, with 28 contenders, including restaurants all across town and even a couple of grocery store delis. From Feb. 23 to March 1, voters will help narrow the field down to the top eight, and from March 2-8, the list goes to the final four. Then on March 9-15, voters will pick the final two contestants, and the last battle of the birds will take place March 16-20, with the top bird being crowned the winner on March 20. Voting will take place on the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. One voter will win a $100 gift card to the champion’s coop.

More info: facebook.com/vhchamberofcommerce

Expand Submitted Greg Reed

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON

Where: Mountaintop Church, 225 Centerview Drive

When: Tuesday, March 10, networking at 11:30 a.m.; program at noon

Details: Guest speaker is Greg Reed, secretary of the Alabama Department of Workforce. In 2015, he was elected majority leader by fellow Republicans in the Alabama Senate, and in 2021, he was unanimously elected president pro tempore of the Senate. On Jan. 1, 2025, Governor Kay Ivey appointed him to his current position.

Cost: $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 ($30 after that time)

More info: business.vestaviahills.org/events

Expand Submitted America's 250th Birthday

AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m.

Details: The debate topic will be determined by the audience, and the audience will serve as one of the judges. Proceeds support the debate team, the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club Foundation, Small Magic and SpeakFirst.

Cost: $65 per adult; $30 ages 18 and under; $400 for a table of four sponsorship; $800 for a table of eight sponsorship

More info: vestaviarotary.org/americas-250th-birthday

Expand Submitted All-Nashville Road Show

ALL-NASHVILLE ROAD SHOW

Where: Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road

When: Friday, March 13, 5:30-10 p.m.

Details: Three singers in a traveling show from Nashville — Charlie Argo, Gloria Anderson and Summerlyn Powers — are slated to give a concert, with Charlie Vergos serving as host. Only 400 tickets will be sold for the concert. Attendees can bring their own chairs or rent chairs, side tables and lights that will be provided.

Cost: $39-$59

More info: allnashvilleroadshow.com

Expand Submitted Dogwood Days Cahaba Heights and Callie Day Popup Market

DOGWOOD DAYS CAHABA HEIGHTS AND CALLIE DAY POPUP MARKET

Where: Cahaba Heights business district

When: Saturday, March 14, Dogwood Days 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; pop-up market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Merchants in Cahaba Heights will be offering a chance to register for a prize with a local theme. Also, the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, Postmark Paris Antiques, Calista Esthetics and Oliver Place are sponsoring a popup market for local artists on the grassy area at 3258 Cahaba Heights Road. Vendor space is limited and open to artists only. There will be no food trucks.

More info: Cahaba Heights Local on Facebook

Expand Submitted Historical Society Self-Guided Home Tour

HISTORICAL SOCIETY SELF-GUIDED HOME TOUR

Where: Various locations in Vestavia Hills

When: Begins Saturday, March 21

Details: The Vestavia Hills Historical Society is sponsoring a self-guided driving tour of 23 historical sites in Vestavia Hills. Descriptions and a Google map are available on the historical society page on the city’s website. Sites will be marked with a yard sign for easy recognition.

Cost: Free

More info: vhal.org/vh-historical-society

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

March 2: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

March 5: Vestavia Hills Design Review Board, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

March 12: Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

March 16: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

March 17: Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board, 7:30 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center

March 19: Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

March 30: Vestavia Hills Board of Education, 4 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Schools central office

VESTAVIA HILLS LIBRARY IN THE FOREST

ADULTS

March 2: Line dancing series with Tiffany, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Room. Ages 18+. No registration required.

March 5: Microsoft PowerPoint, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom. Registration required.

March 12: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part 1, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom. Prior Excel use required.

March 19: Hack Me Not, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom. Learn how to protect your data and guard your privacy on your computer and mobile devices.

March 26: Chat GPT for Me, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom.

CHILDREN SPRING BREAK STAYCATION

March 23: Sand Art Craft, 2 p.m., K-5th grade. Register in advance.

March 24: 4H Center Snake Show, 2 p.m., K-5th grade, Community Room.

March 25: Sock Bunny Craft, 2 p.m., K-5th grade. Register in advance.

March 26: Children’s Performer, 2 p.m., K-5th grade, Community Room.

March 27: Family Drive-In Movie, 7 p.m., all ages, upper library parking lot.