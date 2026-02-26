Vestavia Hills events guide: March 2026

Image from Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page
BATTLE OF THE BIRDS
Where: Various Vestavia Hills restaurants
When: Feb. 23-March 20
Details: The Battle of the Birds contest kicks off Monday, Feb. 23, with 28 contenders, including restaurants all across town and even a couple of grocery store delis. From Feb. 23 to March 1, voters will help narrow the field down to the top eight, and from March 2-8, the list goes to the final four. Then on March 9-15, voters will pick the final two contestants, and the last battle of the birds will take place March 16-20, with the top bird being crowned the winner on March 20. Voting will take place on the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. One voter will win a $100 gift card to the champion’s coop.
More info: facebook.com/vhchamberofcommerce
Greg Reed
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON
Where: Mountaintop Church, 225 Centerview Drive
When: Tuesday, March 10, networking at 11:30 a.m.; program at noon
Details: Guest speaker is Greg Reed, secretary of the Alabama Department of Workforce. In 2015, he was elected majority leader by fellow Republicans in the Alabama Senate, and in 2021, he was unanimously elected president pro tempore of the Senate. On Jan. 1, 2025, Governor Kay Ivey appointed him to his current position.
Cost: $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 ($30 after that time)
More info: business.vestaviahills.org/events
America's 250th Birthday
AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
When: Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m.
Details: The debate topic will be determined by the audience, and the audience will serve as one of the judges. Proceeds support the debate team, the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club Foundation, Small Magic and SpeakFirst.
Cost: $65 per adult; $30 ages 18 and under; $400 for a table of four sponsorship; $800 for a table of eight sponsorship
More info: vestaviarotary.org/americas-250th-birthday
All-Nashville Road Show
ALL-NASHVILLE ROAD SHOW
Where: Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road
When: Friday, March 13, 5:30-10 p.m.
Details: Three singers in a traveling show from Nashville — Charlie Argo, Gloria Anderson and Summerlyn Powers — are slated to give a concert, with Charlie Vergos serving as host. Only 400 tickets will be sold for the concert. Attendees can bring their own chairs or rent chairs, side tables and lights that will be provided.
Cost: $39-$59
More info: allnashvilleroadshow.com
Dogwood Days Cahaba Heights and Callie Day Popup Market
DOGWOOD DAYS CAHABA HEIGHTS AND CALLIE DAY POPUP MARKET
Where: Cahaba Heights business district
When: Saturday, March 14, Dogwood Days 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; pop-up market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: Merchants in Cahaba Heights will be offering a chance to register for a prize with a local theme. Also, the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, Postmark Paris Antiques, Calista Esthetics and Oliver Place are sponsoring a popup market for local artists on the grassy area at 3258 Cahaba Heights Road. Vendor space is limited and open to artists only. There will be no food trucks.
More info: Cahaba Heights Local on Facebook
Historical Society Self-Guided Home Tour
HISTORICAL SOCIETY SELF-GUIDED HOME TOUR
Where: Various locations in Vestavia Hills
When: Begins Saturday, March 21
Details: The Vestavia Hills Historical Society is sponsoring a self-guided driving tour of 23 historical sites in Vestavia Hills. Descriptions and a Google map are available on the historical society page on the city’s website. Sites will be marked with a yard sign for easy recognition.
Cost: Free
More info: vhal.org/vh-historical-society
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
March 2: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
March 5: Vestavia Hills Design Review Board, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
March 12: Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
March 16: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
March 17: Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board, 7:30 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center
March 19: Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
March 30: Vestavia Hills Board of Education, 4 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Schools central office
VESTAVIA HILLS LIBRARY IN THE FOREST
ADULTS
March 2: Line dancing series with Tiffany, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Room. Ages 18+. No registration required.
March 5: Microsoft PowerPoint, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom. Registration required.
March 12: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part 1, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom. Prior Excel use required.
March 19: Hack Me Not, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom. Learn how to protect your data and guard your privacy on your computer and mobile devices.
March 26: Chat GPT for Me, 4-5:30 p.m., electronic classroom.
CHILDREN SPRING BREAK STAYCATION
March 23: Sand Art Craft, 2 p.m., K-5th grade. Register in advance.
March 24: 4H Center Snake Show, 2 p.m., K-5th grade, Community Room.
March 25: Sock Bunny Craft, 2 p.m., K-5th grade. Register in advance.
March 26: Children’s Performer, 2 p.m., K-5th grade, Community Room.
March 27: Family Drive-In Movie, 7 p.m., all ages, upper library parking lot.