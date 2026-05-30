Vestavia Hills events guide: June 2026

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

VESTAVIA HILLS AMBASSADOR OPEN HOUSE

Where: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Thursday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Details: The Ambassador Program plays a vital role in supporting the Chamber members, welcoming new business and strengthening connections throughout the business community. This open house is a good opportunity to learn how to get involved and make an impact. Drinks and light snacks provided.

Cost: Free

Info: vestaviahills.org

WEDNESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Where: Scout Square off of Highway 31 next to Walgreens

When: Every Wednesday through September 9 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

Details: There will be more than 30 vendors selling produce, fresh baked goods, arts and crafts, meat, seafood, honey, jams and more. The market is a mission of nearby Vestavia Hills Methodist Church with market proceeds used to buy produce from farmers which is donated to the church’s community food pantry.

Info: vhmc.org

DOC MAGIC VARIETY SHOW

Where: Liberty Park Elementary

When: Thursday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Details: Entertainer Dewayne Reynolds brings magic, juggling and laughs to the library in two performances for kids of all ages.

Cost: Free

Info: vestavialibrary.org

WORTH THE HIKE: SEEING WHAT MOST PEOPLE MISS

Where: Mountain High Outfitters, 2800 Cahaba Village, Suite 250

When: Thursday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Details: Wildlife photographer Damion Bankhead will present a live, in-store experience built around seeing what other people miss. Bankhead will share stories behind published wildlife images.

Cost: Free

Info: 205-970-3300

CREATIVE WRITING CAMP

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Monday-Friday, June 15-19

Details: All kids ages 9-13 will have the opportunity to create a mini-memoir, short story and a collection of poetry. The camp runs each day from 8:30 a.m. until noon with drop off available beginning at 8 a.m. Snacks and water are provided.

Cost: $185 per camper

Info: vhrecreation.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

2026 I LOVE AMERICA NIGHT

Where: Wald Park, 720 Waldridge Road

When: Thursday, June 25, 6-9 p.m.

Details: Sponsor booths, children’s activities, live music and a fireworks show will take place. Those planning to attend are encouraged to pack a picnic or visit the concession stand for dinner and snacks. Parking and shuttle information will be available closer to the date of the event. If it rains, the event will be held June 30. No pets are allowed at this event.

Cost: Free admission

Info: vestaviahills.org

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

June 1 and 15: Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

June 4: Design Review board meeting, 6 p.m.

June 10: Standing Annexation Committee Meeting, 2 p.m.

June 11: Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting, 6 p.m.

June 16: Parks and Recreation Board Meeting, 7:30 a.m.

June 18: Board of Zoning Adjustment Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

LIBRARY EVENTS

June 2: Acrylic Academy, Jurassic Prints, 5:30-7 p.m., 1221 Montgomery Highway. This is a follow-along painting workshop where individuals can render a serene landscape featuring some prehistoric wildlife. To register, call the teen desk at 205-978-3683.

June 3: Taste test challenge: international snacks, 4-5 p.m., Makerspace, 1221 Montgomery Highway. Teens grade 6-12 are invited to rate, rank and do challenges based on a variety of chips and candy from around the world.

June 4: Magician Arthur Atsma will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This event is for kids of all ages.

June 5: Nashville Night 7-8:30 p.m. Nashville Night at the library with Tiffany Time to kick up your heels and kick off summer. This is for ages 21 and up.

June 11: Doc Magic Variety Show with Dewayne Reynolds at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dewayne Reynolds is an entertainer and will bring magic and juggling to his show.

June 30: Interactive class with Foxhound Bee Company 2-3 p.m. Foxhound Bee Company will teach tweens about the wonderful world of bees and beekeeping. Registration for this event is required. To register, contact the children’s desk by calling 205-978-0158. This program is designed for kids third grade through sixth grade.