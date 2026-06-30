Vestavia Hills events guide: July 2026

HENNA ART

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: July 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

Details: Learn from a professional artist how to apply a Henna design to skin. Registration is required. To register, contact Daniel at 205-978-3683. Pizza will be served. This event is for teens grades 6-12.

Cost: Free

Web: vestavialibrary.org

FARMERS MARKET

Where: Scout Square on U.S. 31

When: Every Wednesday through Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: This is a weekly farmer’s market that offers fresh produce from local farmers, baked goods and more. The market is a mission of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, with funds from the market used to supply their food pantry with fresh fruit and vegetables.

Cost: Free admission

Web: business.vestaviahills.org/events

PICKLEBALL PALOOZA

Where: The Picklr, 1031 Montgomery Highway

When: July 26

Details: Located at The Picklr, this event will benefit Red Mountain Grace.

Web: alabamapickleballtournaments.com

BACK TO SCHOOL TAX HOLIDAY

Where: Various businesses throughout Vestavia

When: July 17-19

Details: This gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain back to school items free of sales tax.

Web: vhal.org