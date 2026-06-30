Vestavia Hills events guide: July 2026

HENNA ART
Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway
When: July 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Details: Learn from a professional artist how to apply a Henna design to skin. Registration is required. To register, contact Daniel at 205-978-3683. Pizza will be served. This event is for teens grades 6-12.
Cost: Free
Web: vestavialibrary.org
FARMERS MARKET
Where: Scout Square on U.S. 31
When: Every Wednesday through Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details: This is a weekly farmer’s market that offers fresh produce from local farmers, baked goods and more. The market is a mission of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, with funds from the market used to supply their food pantry with fresh fruit and vegetables.
Cost: Free admission
Web: business.vestaviahills.org/events
PICKLEBALL PALOOZA
Where: The Picklr, 1031 Montgomery Highway
When: July 26
Details: Located at The Picklr, this event will benefit Red Mountain Grace.
Web: alabamapickleballtournaments.com
BACK TO SCHOOL TAX HOLIDAY
Where: Various businesses throughout Vestavia
When: July 17-19
Details: This gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain back to school items free of sales tax.
Web: vhal.org