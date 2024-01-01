Vestavia Hills Events Guide - January 2024

× Expand Glow Wild

Jan. 5-7 and 12-14: Glow Wild — An Animal Lantern Celebration. 5-9 p.m. Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road. Experience the zoo at night with glowing lantern animals and holiday fun. Take a ride on the train, climb the adventure tower and ride on the carousel. Tickets are $21.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12 and under two are free. Zoo members get a 30% discount on tickets. Ride and attraction tickets can be purchased separately.

Jan. 5-6: Alabama Symphony and Joyce Yang Perform Leshnoff Piano Concerto. 7 p.m. Jemison Concert Hall, 1200 10th Ave S. Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang captivates audiences with her virtuosity, lyricism and interpretive sensitivity. Yang returns to join the ASO in her performance of Jonathan Leshnoff’s stirring “Piano Concerto.” Tickets available at jonathanleshnoff.com.

Jan. 9: Vestavia Chamber Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Country Club. Networking begins at 11:30 and the program starts at noon. The January luncheon includes the annual awards and installation of chamber board officers. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at business.vestaviahills.org.

Jan. 23: Viva Vestavia XVII. 6:30-9 p.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center Ballroom, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Hosted by the Vestavia Chamber, the event features Vestavia restaurants with sample-sized portions of their favorite dishes. Guests vote on two awards: Best Presentation and Best Food. There will also be an online auction that begins one week prior to the event. Tickets are $50, and money raised goes to the Vestavia Hills Chamber Foundation to provide scholarships to Vestavia Hills High School seniors and support the chamber’s capital funds. Some of the 22 restaurants in attendance include Bistro V, Satterfield’s, El Zun Zun, Cookie Fix, Kathy G, Happy Catering, Ruth’s Chris, Mudtown and the Ridge and more. Tickets can be purchased at vestaviahills.org.

Jan. 24-28: Disney’s “Aladdin.” BJCC Concert Hall. Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m; Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets $39-$99. Available at ticketmaster.com.

Jan. 28: Friends of Shades Creek Salamander Festival. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Homewood High School Gymnasium, 1901 S. Lakeshore Drive. Activities include seeing real salamanders, a nature hike in the Homewood Forest Preserve, a presentation on salamanders and free arts and crafts for kids. Free admission. Visit shadescreek.org.