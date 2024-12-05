Vestavia Hills events guide December 2024

Area events

Dec. 3: Vestavia Tree Lighting Festival. 6-7:30 p.m. Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway. Enjoy entertainment, merchant giveaways, a visit with Santa and the lighting of the tree. For more information, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events/calendar/2024-12-01.

Dec. 5: All is Bright! 6-8 p.m. Vestavia City Center, 700 Montgomery Highway. Enjoy a festive evening featuring a screening of the holiday classic, “The Grinch,” with complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn. Take photos with the Grinch and Santa, along with free activities for kids. Don’t miss out on giveaways from retailers at the Vestavia City Center tent. For more information, visit the “All is Bright!” Facebook page.

× Expand Vestavia Hills Holiday Parade & Party in the Park

Dec. 8: Vestavia Hills Holiday Parade & Party in the Park. 2-4 p.m. Liberty Park Middle School softball fields. Come enjoy the city of Vestavia Hills’ official parade. The parade begins at the Liberty Park Middle School and ends at the softball fields parking lot. The Party in the Park Celebration will kick off after the parade at the softball fields, with food trucks, vendor booths and a visit with Santa. Register to be in the parade and/or have a booth online at business.vestaviahills.org/events.

Dec. 10: Vestavia Chamber Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Join the last chamber luncheon for the 2024 year, have lunch, network with other members and enjoy a holiday concert by the Liberty Park Middle School choir. Reservations are $25 and can be made online at business.vestaviahills.org/events.

× Expand Third Annual Gingerbread Jam

Dec. 14: Third Annual Gingerbread Jam. 8 a.m. to noon. Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Bring your gingerbread house to showcase at the only gingerbread house competition in the Birmingham area, benefitting the Megan Montgomery Foundation to prevent domestic violence. A variety of categories are available, and teams are welcome. You will also be able to vote on the winning house. This event is kid-friendly and full of holiday cheer. For the complete list of contest rules and to reserve your house “lot,” go online to gingerbreadjam.swell.gives.

× Expand 2024 Reindeer Dash

Dec. 21: 2024 Reindeer Dash. 7:30 a.m. Pure Fitness, 100 Old Town Road. Dress in your favorite holiday character costume, bring the family and join the seventh annual 5K and 1-mile fun run to benefit the Grace Klein Community. There will be coffee and snacks to grab after the race. Register by Nov. 25 to get a guaranteed T-shirt and race packet with all the swag. For more information, go online to purefitnessllc.com/reindeerdash.

Library in the Forest

Dec. 10: Family Night — “Trouble in Toyland.” 6 p.m. Community Room. All ages are welcome. Enjoy a meal, then a show with puppeteer Lee Bryan, including Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Dec. 16: “Barbie and the Nutcracker” Event. 6-7:15 p.m. Community Room. Enjoy a magical night with “Barbie and the Nutcracker,” complete with crafts, snacks and snippets of the movie. This one is for Barbie lovers.