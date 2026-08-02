Vestavia Hills events guide: August 2026

VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET

Where: Scout Square, U.S. 31 (next to Walgreens)

When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; vendor pricing varies.

Details: Shop fresh and local at the Vestavia Hills Farmers Market each Wednesday in Scout Square. Browse a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, locally baked goods, fresh flowers, handcrafted items and specialty foods while supporting area farmers and small businesses. Whether you’re picking up ingredients for dinner, searching for a unique gift or simply enjoying a leisurely morning outdoors, the market offers a welcoming atmosphere and a great way to connect with the community throughout the summer.

More info: vhmc.org

VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER MONTHLY LUNCHEON

Where: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 3775 Crosshaven Drive

When: Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Reservations $25; late registration $30

Details: Join the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce for its monthly luncheon featuring networking opportunities, lunch and community updates from local leaders. The event brings together business professionals, community partners and civic leaders to discuss issues and initiatives impacting Vestavia Hills.

More info: business.vestaviahills.org/events

BE BOLD WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Where: Magnolia Room, Vestavia Hills City Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Aug. 14

Cost: Free for Chamber members; $10 for nonmembers

Details: Connect with local professionals during the Vestavia Hills Chamber’s Be BOLD Women in Business event. Designed to inspire and empower women in business, the program features networking opportunities, professional development and meaningful conversations with fellow entrepreneurs, executives and community leaders. Whether you’re growing a business, advancing your career or expanding your professional network, this event offers valuable connections and fresh inspiration.

More info: business.vestaviahills.org/events

HUDDLE UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Aug. 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets $10 if purchased in advance; $15 at the door.

Details: Join Down Syndrome Alabama for HUDDLE UP, a community event celebrating individuals with Down syndrome while raising awareness and support for local programs and services. Families, friends and supporters are invited to gather for a day focused on inclusion, encouragement and community while helping further the organization’s mission throughout Alabama.

More info: business.vestaviahills.org/events

AVADIAN FOUNDATION PICKLEBALL FOR A PURPOSE

Where: The Picklr Birmingham, 1031 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

When: Aug. 23, check-in begins one hour before each competition.

Cost: Registration required; entry fees vary by division.

Details: Grab your paddle and support a great cause during the Avadian Foundation’s annual Pickleball for a Purpose tournament. Players of all skill levels are invited to compete in beginner, intermediate and open divisions while raising funds to support the foundation’s work in affordable housing, financial education, education and small business development across Alabama. Participants will enjoy a day of friendly competition, prizes and community fellowship, making this event a fun way to give back while enjoying one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports.

More info: avadianfoundation.org/Pickleball-for-a-Purpose

SKETCHBOOK TO ART MARKET

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

When: Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Discover how to turn your artistic talents into a creative business during Sketchbook to Art Market. This inspiring program explores the journey from creating original artwork to selling prints, handmade goods and other creative products. Whether you’re an aspiring artist or an experienced maker looking to grow your business, you’ll gain practical tips and encouragement to help bring your work to a wider audience.

More info: vestavialibrary.org

PARKS & RECREATION

Weekly (Mondays): Fun & Fit, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Mondays): Monday Night Dance, 6–9 p.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Tuesdays & Fridays): Silver Sneakers Exercise Class, 11:15 a.m.

Weekly (Wednesdays): MahJong Open Free Play, 9 a.m. to noon, Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Thursdays): Cardio & Balance, 9–10 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Weekly (Fridays): Chair Yoga, 10:30–11:30 a.m., New Merkel House.

Aug. 10: Senior Luncheon, noon to 1 p.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Aug. 3: Vestavia Hills City Council work session 4:30 p.m.; action meeting 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

Aug. 6: Vestavia Hills Design Review Board meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

Aug. 13: Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

Aug. 17: Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

Aug. 18: Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Aug. 20: Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall

Aug. 31: Vestavia Hills Board of Education budget hearing and meeting, 4 p.m., Vestavia Hills Board of Education central office