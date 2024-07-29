Vestavia Hills events guide August 2024

× Expand Vestavia Hills Farmers Market

Wednesdays: Vestavia Hills Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scout Square, 741 Montgomery Highway. The farmers market will take place every week through Sept. 11. The market includes fresh produce, baked goods and more. The market is a mission of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, with funds from the market used to supply the church’s food pantry with fresh fruit and vegetables.

Aug. 10: Vestavia Hills Community Cornhole Tournament. 2-5:30 p.m. Vestavia City Center. A cornhole tournament benefiting Vestavia Hills first responders, Vestavia Hills City Schools, student programs and scholarships, Children's of Alabama and the Critical Care Transport Team. To register your team, visit vestaviarotary.org/cornhole-tournament.

× Expand Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon

Aug. 13: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Network with other chamber members and hear a speaker. Reservations are $25. For more information, visit vestaviahills.org.

Aug. 23: BHC Homeschool Field Day. 1-3 p.m. McCallum Park, 3332 Rosemary Lane. Families are invited to connect with the Birmingham Homeschoolers Community. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or new to homeschooling, there will be something for everyone. Kids can engage in activities to meet new friends, and parents will have the chance to engage with others in similar stages of the homeschool journey. Visit birminghamhomeschoolers.com to register.

Library in the Forest

Register for events online at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.

ADULTS

Aug. 7: Crafter’s, Inc. — Painted Canvas Wall Clock. 11 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18 and up.

Aug.14: Read & Feed Book Group. 6 p.m. Community Room. Ages 18 and up. Join us after hours for refreshments and a lively discussion of “Bear” by Julia Phillips.

Aug. 15: OLLI Presents Southern Rivers. 2 p.m. Community Room. Ages 18 and up. Speaker R. Scot Duncan will discuss the importance of the rivers of the Southeast and his new book, “Southern Rivers: Restoring America's Freshwater Biodiversity.”

Aug. 16: Craft*Lab — Matted Color Art. 7 p.m. Community Room. Color artwork and mat the masterpiece, perfect for framing. All materials provided, including snacks and prizes. Contact Terri at terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

CHILDREN

× Expand Back-to-School Outdoor Festival

Aug. 3: Back-to-School Outdoor Festival. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Liberty Park. Ideal for elementary and middle school ages. Come kick off the school year at the library’s outdoor festival. Enjoy field day games and activities, crafts, bouncy house, kiddie pools for the little ones, pizza, Kona Ice and much more.

Aug. 10: Back-To-School Outdoor Festival. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cahaba Heights Parks and Rec. Ideal for elementary and middle school ages. Come kick off the school yearl at the library’s outdoor festival. Enjoy field day games and activities, crafts, bouncy house, kiddie pools for the little ones, pizza, Kona Ice and much more.

TEENS (Grades 6-12)

Fridays: Open Gaming. 4 p.m. Community Room. Board games and console games with other teens. Snacks served.

Aug. 6: Writing Group. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Come sharpen your writing skills.

Aug. 10: Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot — A Happy D&D Birthday. 10 a.m. Historical Room. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 20-.978-3683.

Aug. 13: Tabletop Gaming Group. 4 p.m. Community Room. Games and snacks provided.

Aug. 14: Art Group — Emoji Madness. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Snacks served.

Aug. 17: Teen Craft Lab. 10 a.m. Makerspace. Variety of supplies provided to those wanting to learn a new skill, so feel free to come as you are and enjoy snacks while meeting fellow crafters.

Aug. 20: Game Party. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Play interactive party games with other teens. Phone or mobile device recommended. Snacks will be served.

Aug. 24: Dungeons and Dragons: The Journey Continues. 10 a.m. Historical Room. Join the Teen Department as it continues its D&D campaign and play this classic tabletop RPG with other teens. Snacks served. Registration required. Contact Daniel at 205-978-3683.

Aug. 27: Podge Party. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Use Mod Podge and magazine clippings to make customized clipboards, notebooks or coasters.

Aug. 30: Super Smash Bros. Tournament. 4 p.m. Dominate the competition and fight to win an Amazon gift card. Snacks served.

MAKERSPACE

Aug. 12: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Makerspace. Learn how 3D printers work and the basics of finding and preparing models to print.

Aug. 19: Beginner 3D Modeling w/Tinkercad. 4-5:30 p.m. Makerspace. Ages 8 and up. Get started rendering your own 3D models with Tinkercad, a web-based design platform designed for beginners.

Aug. 26: Tote-ally Awesome. 4-5:30 p.m. Makerspace. Ages 10 and up. Learn how to make customized canvas tote bags using the makerspace vinyl cutter and heat press.

TECH

Aug. 8: All Things Apple — iCloud. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Learn how iCloud keeps your data backed up and ready to go. Bring your Apple device.

Aug. 13: Advanced Excel: Pivot Tables & Dashboards. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Use pivot tables and pivot charts to turn your data into an interactive dashboard for sharp, clean business reports. Prior Excel use required.

Aug. 20: Microsoft PowerPoint. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Create a dynamic slideshow.

Aug. 29: Zoom 101. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Learn how to use Zoom.