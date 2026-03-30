Vestavia Hills events guide: April 2026

× Expand Submitted Easter Eggstravaganza at Wald Park

EASTER EGG HUNTS

Where: Wald Park and Cahaba Heights Park (Fox Field)

When: Friday, April 3

Details: The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is putting on an Easter Eggstravaganza at Wald Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Bunny Hop Egg Hunt at Cahaba Heights Park (Fox Field) from 2 to 4 p.m. Each event will include Easter egg hunts, photos with a Big Bunny character, games and snacks. There also will be animals to pet at Wald Park. Both events are open to children of all ages.

More info: vestavialibrary.org

Expand Submitted Dogwood Luncheon

DOGWOOD LUNCHEON AND FASHION SHOW

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Wednesday, April 8, 10 a.m.

Details: Doors open at 10 a.m. for the silent auction, followed by the fashion show, presentation and luncheon at 11 a.m. This event is put on by the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board.

Cost: Tickets are $50. They must be purchased in advance via Venmo @vh-dogwood or by check. If using Venmo, include full names of all people for whom you are purchasing.

More info: Email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com

Expand Submitted Cookie Fix Cookie Crusher 5K

COOKIE FIX COOKIE CRUSHER 5K/10K

Where: The Heights Village, 3138 Cahaba Heights Road

When: Saturday, April 11, 5K/10K at 8 a.m.; kids’ 200-yard dash at 9:30 a.m.

Details: This running event in Cahaba Heights includes a 5K, 10K and 200-yard dash for kids. It is part of the Alabama Race Series. All proceeds benefit Magic Moments, which grants wishes for Alabama children facing chronic life-threatening or acute life-altering conditions.

Cost: $45 for 5K; $60 for 10K; $20 for kids’ 200-yard dash

More info: alabamaraceseries.com/cookiefixcookiecrusher5k10k

Expand Submitted VHHS Rise Day

RISE DAY

Where: Vestavia Hills High School

When: Saturday, April 11, 3-10 p.m.

Details: A full day of music, student activities and community gatherings on the school’s practice fields to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology and Oncofertility Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Cost: Admission is free, but tickets to play games may be purchased at the entrance.

More info: See the calendar at vhhs.vhcs.us

Expand Submitted VH Chamber Luncheon

VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER LUNCHEON

Where: Old Overton Club, 7251 Old Overton Club Drive

When: Tuesday, April 14, networking and buffet at 11:30 a.m.; program at noon

Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce continues its 2026 chamber luncheon road tour. Vestavia Hills Police Chief Shane Ware is the scheduled speaker. Ware has 29 years of law enforcement experience. He was appointed chief in November 2023.

Cost: $25 through 4 p.m. April 9; $30 after that time

More info: business.vestaviahills.org

Expand Submitted Sculptor Craigger Brown

SCULPTOR CRAIGGER BROWNE PRESENTATION

Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway

When: Monday, April 20, 2 p.m.

Details: Craigger Browne, a 1986 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School who now works and lives as a marble sculptor in Sylacauga, will give a presentation. For decades, he divided his time between Italy and Birmingham until 2011 when he discovered Sylacauga marble. Since then, he has been working exclusively with Alabama marble. His work can be found in corporate and private collections on five continents.

Cost: Free

Expand Submitted Wing Ding

WING DING

Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall lawn

When: Saturday, April 25, 4-7 p.m.

Details: Teams of amateur chefs will compete to see who can cook the best-tasting wings on the Vestavia Hills City Hall lawn. Attendees will have the chance to sample all the contestants’ food, and it will be all you can eat until the wings run out. There also will be live music and a children’s area with games and activities.

Cost: $12 in advance for ages 10 and older; $15 at the gate; free for ages 9 and younger

More info: leadershipvestaviahills.com/event-6567165

Expand Submitted The Velcro Pygmies at Heights Hangout

HEIGHTS HANGOUT

Where: The Heights Village, 3138 Cahaba Heights Road

When: Sunday, April 26, 2-7 p.m.

Details: This annual Cahaba Heights community event will include live music, a kids’ zone and more. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing beautification of Cahaba Heights through the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association.

Cost: Advance tickets are $7.18 for children ages 4 and older and $12.51 for adults; day of admission tickets are $5 cash for children ages 4 and older and $15 cash for adults (processing fee added for credit cards).

More info: Search Heights Hangout on eventbrite.com