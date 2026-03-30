Vestavia Hills events guide: April 2026

Submitted
Easter Eggstravaganza at Wald Park
EASTER EGG HUNTS
Where: Wald Park and Cahaba Heights Park (Fox Field)
When: Friday, April 3
Details: The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is putting on an Easter Eggstravaganza at Wald Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Bunny Hop Egg Hunt at Cahaba Heights Park (Fox Field) from 2 to 4 p.m. Each event will include Easter egg hunts, photos with a Big Bunny character, games and snacks. There also will be animals to pet at Wald Park. Both events are open to children of all ages.
More info: vestavialibrary.org
Submitted
Dogwood Luncheon
DOGWOOD LUNCHEON AND FASHION SHOW
Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
When: Wednesday, April 8, 10 a.m.
Details: Doors open at 10 a.m. for the silent auction, followed by the fashion show, presentation and luncheon at 11 a.m. This event is put on by the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board.
Cost: Tickets are $50. They must be purchased in advance via Venmo @vh-dogwood or by check. If using Venmo, include full names of all people for whom you are purchasing.
More info: Email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com
Submitted
Cookie Fix Cookie Crusher 5K
COOKIE FIX COOKIE CRUSHER 5K/10K
Where: The Heights Village, 3138 Cahaba Heights Road
When: Saturday, April 11, 5K/10K at 8 a.m.; kids’ 200-yard dash at 9:30 a.m.
Details: This running event in Cahaba Heights includes a 5K, 10K and 200-yard dash for kids. It is part of the Alabama Race Series. All proceeds benefit Magic Moments, which grants wishes for Alabama children facing chronic life-threatening or acute life-altering conditions.
Cost: $45 for 5K; $60 for 10K; $20 for kids’ 200-yard dash
More info: alabamaraceseries.com/cookiefixcookiecrusher5k10k
Submitted
VHHS Rise Day
RISE DAY
Where: Vestavia Hills High School
When: Saturday, April 11, 3-10 p.m.
Details: A full day of music, student activities and community gatherings on the school’s practice fields to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology and Oncofertility Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Cost: Admission is free, but tickets to play games may be purchased at the entrance.
More info: See the calendar at vhhs.vhcs.us
Submitted
VH Chamber Luncheon
VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER LUNCHEON
Where: Old Overton Club, 7251 Old Overton Club Drive
When: Tuesday, April 14, networking and buffet at 11:30 a.m.; program at noon
Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce continues its 2026 chamber luncheon road tour. Vestavia Hills Police Chief Shane Ware is the scheduled speaker. Ware has 29 years of law enforcement experience. He was appointed chief in November 2023.
Cost: $25 through 4 p.m. April 9; $30 after that time
More info: business.vestaviahills.org
Submitted
Sculptor Craigger Brown
SCULPTOR CRAIGGER BROWNE PRESENTATION
Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway
When: Monday, April 20, 2 p.m.
Details: Craigger Browne, a 1986 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School who now works and lives as a marble sculptor in Sylacauga, will give a presentation. For decades, he divided his time between Italy and Birmingham until 2011 when he discovered Sylacauga marble. Since then, he has been working exclusively with Alabama marble. His work can be found in corporate and private collections on five continents.
Cost: Free
Submitted
Wing Ding
WING DING
Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall lawn
When: Saturday, April 25, 4-7 p.m.
Details: Teams of amateur chefs will compete to see who can cook the best-tasting wings on the Vestavia Hills City Hall lawn. Attendees will have the chance to sample all the contestants’ food, and it will be all you can eat until the wings run out. There also will be live music and a children’s area with games and activities.
Cost: $12 in advance for ages 10 and older; $15 at the gate; free for ages 9 and younger
More info: leadershipvestaviahills.com/event-6567165
Submitted
The Velcro Pygmies at Heights Hangout
HEIGHTS HANGOUT
Where: The Heights Village, 3138 Cahaba Heights Road
When: Sunday, April 26, 2-7 p.m.
Details: This annual Cahaba Heights community event will include live music, a kids’ zone and more. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing beautification of Cahaba Heights through the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association.
Cost: Advance tickets are $7.18 for children ages 4 and older and $12.51 for adults; day of admission tickets are $5 cash for children ages 4 and older and $15 cash for adults (processing fee added for credit cards).
More info: Search Heights Hangout on eventbrite.com