Vestavia Hills February 2026 events guide

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON

Where: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 10, networking at 11:30 a.m.; program at noon

Details: The guest speaker is Heidi Elnora, an entrepreneur and fashion designer who was a contestant on the second season of “Project Runway” and later started in her own TLC reality show, “Bride By Design.” For nearly two decades, she ran her Heidi Elnora Atelier bridal boutique in Birmingham. Her bridal collections were sold in more than 30 stores internationally. In 2024, she launched a lifestyle brand called Pep Gally.

Cost: $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5 ($30 after that time)

More info: business.vestaviahills.org/events

ELEVATE AND EMPOWER TECH CONFERENCE

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center

When: Thursday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: This technology conference focuses on career development, software development, product management, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science and analytics. The keynote speaker is Lynn Dohm, executive director of Women in CyberSecurity. She leads initiatives to recruit, retain and advance women in cybersecurity. She has more than two decades of experience as a strategist and works to align businesses, nonprofits and grant-funded programs with workforce goals. She has won two SANS Difference Maker awards and has been recognized as one of CS Hub’s top 25 cybersecurity leaders.

Cost: $30 ($15 for students)

More info: elevate-empower-bhm.org

BIG TOP GLENWOOD

Where: The Fennec, 1630 Second Ave. S., Birmingham

When: Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. to midnight

Details: The Glenwood Junior Board, a nonprofit that provides behavioral health care and educational services for people with autism spectrum disorder or behavioral health needs, is having a fundraiser that will include circus-themed entertainment, live music, a silent disco, casino games, silent auction, food, beer, wine and more. Glenwood touches the lives of 10,000 families each year with services that include diagnosis, full-time care, outpatient services, in-home services, educational services, training and more.

Cost: $100 for general admission tickets; Friends of Glenwood VIP tickets (with exclusive perks) available

More info: glenwood.org/bigtop2026

CALLED WOMEN’S RETREAT

Where: Tyson Hall, Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave.

When: Feb. 20-21 (6-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday)

Details: Speakers are Lisa Stamps, an educational consultant and mentor who previously served as superintendent of Daleville City Schools and director of leadership development for the Alabama Association of School Boards, and Alexa James, the founder of a human trafficking advocacy group called Blanket Fort Hope. Stamps served almost 30 years. James founded Blanket Fort Hope in 2015 and has dedicated her life to helping human trafficking victims find safety and education and raising awareness.

Cost: $50 (includes dinner Friday night and breakfast and lunch Saturday)

More info: vhmc.tpsdb.com//OnlineReg/1173