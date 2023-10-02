Vestavia Hills Event Guide - October 2023

Oct. 4: Chamber Lunch and Learn. 11:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Caroline Sease will speak about Service Dogs Alabama. A light lunch will be provided. Register at vestaviahills.org.

Oct. 5: Addiction Prevention Coalition. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jefferson State Community College, 4802 Jaguar Dr. The Alabama Workplace Evolution presents this one-day conference to support mentally healthy work environments in and around Birmingham. Tickets $42. eventbrite.com.

Oct. 5: Vestavia Hills Community Night Out. 5-7:30 p.m. Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Hwy. Join the Vestavia Hills community for a night of

family-friendly fun and public safety instructions provided by local first responders. The event will include bounce houses, free food, a pumpkin patch and more. vestaviahills.org.

Oct. 9 and 23: Vestavia City Council Meeting. 6 p.m. Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway. Vestavia natives who are interested in hearing about current topics and events in their community are welcome to attend this public meeting or watch online. vestaviahills.org.

Oct. 10: Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Dr. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program of speakers beginning at noon. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets at vestaviahills.org.

Oct. 12: BCR Wealth Fall Party. 4:30-7:30 p.m. BCR Wealth Strategies, 1952 Urban Center Parkway.

Family-friendly event featuring live music, food and drinks. vestaviahills.org.

Oct. 14: Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run. 7:45 a.m. The curve in Homewood, 1830 29th Ave. S. Options for runners include a 10K, a 5K or a 1-mile fun run. All attendees will be provided with a race T-shirt and swag bag, as well as food, water and sports drinks once they have completed the run. The event will highlight local Homewood restaurants and businesses. Registration $30-$40. runsignup.com.

Oct. 28: Haunt the Hills. 4:30 p.m. Wald Park. Vestavia Hills businesses set up booths to pass out candy and information to trick-or-treaters. The event will include inflatables and a costume contest, as well as a Halloween movie. vestaviahills.org.