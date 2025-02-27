Vestavia Hills event guide: March 2025

Photo courtesy of Tait Stoddard
Dinner & Diamonds
Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
When: Saturday, March 1, 7-11 p.m.
Tickets: $80
Details: This fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation will include dinner, entertainment, a live auction and silent auction. Sponsorship packages are available ranging from $500 to $5,000. The foundation raises money to support special initiatives in the city school system. In September, the foundation delivered $150,000 to the school system to support the district’s science, technology, engineering and math initiatives. Since the foundation’s beginning, it has given more than $1.8 million to Vestavia Hills City Schools.
Paw-Di Gras Parade
Where: Begins at Meadowlawn Park; ends at Heights Village
When: Sunday, March 2,
3:30-6:30 p.m.
Call: 205-516-2588
Web: eventbrite.com/e/paw-di-gras-parade-tickets-1218376409639
Tickets: $25 per household
Details: Inaugural Paw-Di Gras Parade hosted by the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association. All proceeds benefit Greater Birmingham Humane Society. All dogs must be leashed. Each dog will receive a Mardi Gras bandana and treat after the parade. Registrants entered into a raffle for a free bath, grooming session and three-day punch card for Club Canine Daycare. Cahaba Heights Elementary’s facility dog, Marlie, will be grand marshal. Food, drinks, live music, face painting, magic after the parade.
Senior Adult Mardi Gras Luncheon
Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
When: Monday, March 10, noon
Call: 205-978-0166
Web: vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps
Tickets: $8 per person
Details: Senior citizens can take part in a festive afternoon filled with lively jazz music, Cajun-inspired cuisine and colorful decorations at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Don your beads and masks and “let the good times roll” with a parade and the crowning of a senior adult Mardi Gras king and queen. Entertainment and line dancing instruction by Jackie Tally.
Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
When: Tuesday, March 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call: 205-823-5011
Web: vestaviahills.org
Cost: $25 (late reservations $30)
Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce typically has its monthly luncheon on the second Tuesday of each month, with networking beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at noon. Lunch is served buffet style. With the exceptions of illness or a family emergency, any reservation that is made and not canceled by the registration deadline must be paid.
Kids Day: Character Day & Touch a Truck
Where: Vestavia Hills High School, 2235 Lime Rock Road
When: Saturday, March 15, 9 a.m.
Call: 205-402-5250
Tickets: $15
Details: This is an annual event for the young or young at heart. There will be 80 characters in costumes, including favorite Disney characters, many superheroes and several large trucks and other large vehicles for kids to explore. This event is put on by the RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) program at Vestavia Hills High School and is a benefit for the adolescent and young adult oncology program at UAB.
Teen Art Market
Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Room, 1221
Montgomery Highway
When: Saturday, March 15, 1-4 p.m.
Call: 205-978-3683
Web: vestavialibrary.org/teenartmarket
Cost: Free
Details: Teen artists ages 11-18 can get experience showing and selling their art, no matter what medium. Teens are encouraged to register for a table. Registration is free, and workshops will be held in advance to help teens prepare, with mentorship by artists in the community. Accepted mediums include illustrations, paintings, digital art prints, screenprinting/printmaking, stickers, buttons, zines, crochet, knitting, macrame, other fiber arts, handmade clothing/purses/accessories, beadwork (braces, necklaces, etc.).
Senior Adult St. Patrick’s Day Party
Where: New Merkel House, 2150 Hollis Crossings in Cahaba Heights
When: Monday, March 17, 10 a.m.
Call: 205-967-5977
Web: vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps
Tickets: $40
Details: Vestavia Hills senior citizens can celebrate the luck of the Irish with a St. Patrick’s Day party at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights. Attendees can take part in St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats and crafts and win prizes.
Sean of the South & Bobby Horton
Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221
Montgomery Highway
When: Tuesday, March 25,
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Call: 205-978-0155
Web: seandietrich.com/event/sean-and-bobby-horton-vestavia-hills-alabama
Tickets: $25
Details: Storyteller and singer Sean Dietrich will be joined by musician Bobby Horton for music and stories. This is a fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Limited seating. Tickets can be purchased online or from the adult services desk at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest using cash or a check. Books will be available for purchase before and after the performance. Doors open at 10 a.m.