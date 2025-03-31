Vestavia Hills area event guide: April 2025

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Shirley Martin, Roula Wolff, Nancy Richardson, Stacy Mitchell, Kim Douglass and Maria May Johnson attend the Dogwood Luncheon at the Vestavia Country Club on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Dogwood Luncheon & Fashion Show

Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive

When: Wednesday, April 2, doors open 10 a.m.; luncheon starts 11 a.m.

Email: dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com

Cost: $45; tickets must be purchased in advance. To buy tickets, venmo @vh-dogwood with your name or names of attendees in the notes section if buying multiple tickets. To purchase tickets by check, email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com.

Details: The Vestavia Hills Beautification Board will showcase the latest spring trends in fashion and must-have looks from local retailers. WBRC Fox 6 news anchor Clare Huddleston is scheduled to serve as emcee.

Glenwood 5K Trail Run

Where: Glenwood campus, 150

Glenwood Lane near Liberty Park

When: Saturday, April 5; on-site registration starts at 7:30 a.m.; race at 8:30 a.m.

Call: 205-969-2880

Web: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Birmingham/GlenwoodTrailRun

Cost: $40

Details: This is the third annual 5K to benefit the Glenwood nonprofit, which serves children, adolescents and adults with autism and other behavioral health needs. Runners will experience trails on Glenwood’s 363-acre campus. There also will be a free 1K fun run that follows paved roads. Non-runners who want a race T-shirt can buy one for $25. Packets can be picked up Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vestavia Hills Arts Council Spring Fling & Silent Auction

Where: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 3775 Crosshaven Drive

When: Thursday, April 10,

5:30-7 p.m.

Web: vharts.org

Cost: Free

Details: This is a silent auction designed to benefit the Vestavia Hills Arts Council, with live entertainment provided by the Just Singin’ acapella ensemble from Vestavia Hills High School, as well as snacks and drinks. Last year, there were more than 30 items in the auction, and organizers expect more items this year. New Arts Council members will be introduced, and an update on Arts Council initiatives and goals will be given, President Faith Lenhart said.

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry Students play volleyball at the soccer practice field during RISE Day 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. Proceeds from the event, led by the Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement (RISE) campaign, benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB Hospital.

Vestavia Hills High School RISE Day

Where: Vestavia Hills High School, 2235 Lime Rock Road

When: Saturday, April 12, 4-10 p.m.

Web: RISE at VHHS on Facebook

Cost: Free

Details: This community-wide festival celebrates the culmination of fundraising activities by the Vestavia Hills High School Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement project spearheaded by Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills. Students have raised money for the adolescent and young adult oncology program at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. The event features food, games, live music by student bands and a luminary ceremony honoring people who have battled against cancer.

Cookie Fix Cookie Crusher 5K & Dash

Where: The Heights Village

When: Saturday, April 19, 5K at 8 a.m.; 200-yard dash at 9:30 a.m.

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/CookieFixCookieCrusherVH5K

Cost: $40 for 5K plus a $3.50 sign-up fee; $20 for 200-yard dash plus a $3 sign-up fee

Details: This 5K is a fundraiser for Magic Moments, a wish-granting organization dedicated to children in Alabama facing chronic life-threatening or acute life-altering conditions. It is the first of many new races joining the Alabama Race Series. Runners get a finisher’s medal and race T-shirt. There also will be a 200-yard dash to give the youngest racers a way to participate. An after-party will follow in Heights Village.

Vestavia Hills Historical Society Presentation

Expand Pat Boone, the attorney for the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, speaks at a school board meeting in March 2024.

Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway

When: Monday, April 21, 2 p.m.

Web: Vestavia Hills Historical Society on Facebook

Cost: Free

Details: Pat Boone, the attorney for the city of Vestavia Hills and Vestavia Hills Board of Education, has been involved in city affairs for more than 45 years, working with numerous mayors, city councils, superintendents and school boards. He’ll give a presentation on how the city has grown and changed over the years, from the inception of the school system to the annexations of Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park.

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Tuesday, April 22, buffet opens 7 a.m.; program at 7:30 a.m.

Call: 205-823-5011

Web: vestaviahills.org

Cost: $30

Details: The community is invited to come to this 34th annual breakfast to pray for the city, state, country and world. Keynote speakers this year are ALS advocates Gary and Carol Godfrey and Kerry and Tanja Goode. Gary Godfrey is a former Auburn basketball player, and Kerry Goode is a former Auburn and NFL football player. Both have ALS.

× Expand Southern barbecue wings with Asian white barbecue sauce sit ready to be served from the Ascension Episcopal Church tent at the Wing Ding 2024 wings cookoff at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Wing Ding

Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall Lawn, 1032 Montgomery Highway

Expand Adam Anderson of Gardendale, Ala., bites into a wing at the Wing Ding 2024 wings cookoff at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

When: Saturday, April 26; 4-7 p.m.

Information: Email Carter Slappey at ceslappey@gmail.com

Web: leadershipvestaviahills.com/wing-ding-challenge

Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at gate; $10 at gate with canned good donation to Vestavia Food Pantry; children 13 and younger enter free

Details: Local teams of amateur chefs compete to see who can cook the best-tasting wings. Awards will be given to the judges’ favorites, plus a people’s choice category. Attendees get a chance to sample all the contestants’ food. There also will be live music and a children’s area with games and activities.