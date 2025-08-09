Vestavia Hills election questions: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control?

Vestavia Hills voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Mayor Ashley Curry for the mayor’s seat, and five candidates are vying to fill two other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Vestavia Voice.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Richard Cheatwood: The city absolutely has a responsibility to deal with stormwater issues. We should’ve done more by now. It’s hurting our local businesses. It also puts extra pressure on our first responders and public works crews. If elected, I’d work with the City Council to stop just talking about solutions and actually make it happen. That means bringing in experts like engineers and water flow professionals who know how to get to the root of the problem and fix it.

Ashley Curry: Stormwater issues are a major issue for our city, and we are strategically addressing those issues in the most vulnerable areas of the city. By law, our city can address stormwater issues on public property only. We cannot use city equipment or personnel on private property or outside our jurisdiction (such as county property).

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Kimberly Cook: I asked the city manager, “What keeps you up at night?” and he said, “stormwater pipes.” Each year we have increased money for repairs, paid for floodplain master plans and hired more inspectors, but it never seems like enough. We have our hands full with pipes that are all the same age — old — so we have to make careful decisions. I want more floodplain studies for smart planning and to continue increased funding for repairs.

Karl Julian: How many times has the Vestavia Bowl been completely flooded? Perhaps the politic savvy candidate’s answer would be quoting the Disney film, Encanto, “We don’t talk about Bruno.” In all seriousness, anyone who’s lived in Vestavia for some time knows that we’ve faced ongoing challenges with stormwater runoff. I know a lot of analysis and work has been accomplished to date, and I don’t think I’d have approached things differently. However, we still have room for improvement and upgrading the older stormwater drainage systems installed years ago. My service on the council would continue elevating this issue as an ongoing, top priority.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Brian DeMarco: The city is responsible for managing stormwater in public areas and must do everything possible to reduce flood risks and protect our creeks and streams. I’d like to see us speed up the projects in our stormwater plan and make this a top priority. Regular maintenance, like clearing drainage ditches and creek tunnels, is also crucial to preventing bigger problems down the line.

Jacob Pugh: As a U.S. 31 resident, I know the frustration flooding causes for homes, businesses and daily life. These stormwater issues stem from past planning and enforcement gaps. While it’s a complex challenge involving many stakeholders, the city must take the lead. Progress will take time, and property owners also share responsibility — my own garage floods due to slope and driveway design. Real solutions require collaboration, and I’m committed to advocating for both city action and personal accountability.

Michael Vercher: Every city is obliged to uniformly enforce the regulations that impact stormwater runoff and perform preventative maintenance to make sure the systems in place function correctly. I would need to analyze the preventative maintenance plan currently utilized by the city to make sure it adequately inspects and addresses any issues identified (for example, blockages from rocks and debris). Where upgrades to the system are required to address growth or development, we need to make sure resources are utilized effectively to address those upgrades.