Vestavia Hills election questions: What is your vision for the city in five years?

Vestavia Hills voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Mayor Ashley Curry for the mayor’s seat, and five candidates are vying to fill two other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Vestavia Voice.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Richard Cheatwood: In five years, I want to see Vestavia making real progress. We need to focus on things that actually matter to the people who live here. Things like fixing the major drainage issues, improving public safety, building long-promised sidewalks and making sure tax dollars are spent wisely. People should be able to understand where their money is going and have a say in it. That means more transparency, easier access to city meetings, and better communication.

Ashley Curry: My vision for our city is to maintain our standing as one of the best places to live in Alabama. There are rating services that use a “livability index” to rate cities. We are always in the top 10 places to live in Alabama. According to surveys conducted for our city, the number one reason people move to Vestavia Hills is our school system. The second priority is quality of life factors that include police and fire services, recreational services and safety.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Kimberly Cook: I see continued growth, stability and an unparalleled quality of life. A parent told me last night that what we have in Vestavia Hills is special and must be preserved. He was talking about schools, but I see so much to love in our city and am proud of what our team has built over nine years. But my vision is more, and this “more” has less to do with leaders and more to do with the people. My faith tells me to love others as I love myself, so I envision more engaged, respectful dialogue so we can understand problems and solve them — together.

Karl Julian: Aside from continuing to flourish as it is now, I’d like to see the city make improvements on the southern U.S. 31 corridor. I would like to look at how to capitalize on that space to make it a go-to destination for shopping and/or family entertainment. I’d like us to give equal focus on supporting programs and activities for our seniors, as well as our youth and younger families.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Brian DeMarco: In five years, I want to see Vestavia continue to thrive as a safe, family-friendly community with excellent schools and a strong local economy. I want to attract more businesses and revitalize areas like the southern corridor of U.S. 31. I also want to ensure we fill every board and committee with the most qualified people because their decisions shape our city’s future.

Jacob Pugh: My vision for Vestavia Hills is fiscal responsibility paired with an economic engine supporting a long-term strategic plan. Decisions made in the next four years will shape the next 20, so thoughtful planning is vital. I want our city to be a family destination — renowned for excellent schools, vibrant shopping, a strong community and high quality of life. Each neighborhood contributes to making Vestavia Hills a hub for sports, arts, dining and daily living — truly “A Life Above.”

Michael Vercher: I want Vestavia Hills to be the clear choice of anyone relocating within, or moving to, the Birmingham metro area to live, work and play. The city has achieved a great momentum toward this attainable goal, and I would like to keep that momentum. A majority of our residents own their homes and would benefit from rising home values that flow from smart development and city enhancements.