Vestavia Hills election questions: What initiative will you champion?

Vestavia Hills voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Mayor Ashley Curry for the mayor’s seat, and five candidates are vying to fill two other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Vestavia Voice.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Richard Cheatwood: I’d like to start a volunteer public safety group or panel made up of local residents to help identify what neighborhoods need. We’d work with first responders on things like better lighting, the substation on the east side, more patrols where needed, bringing the 911 call center back to the city and getting sidewalk projects moving. I also want to make it easier and more transparent for people to understand how the city is spending their tax dollars.

Ashley Curry: I would continue “quality of life” programs for our citizens. Examples include: the Freedom From Addiction Coalition (a cooperative effort with the mayors of Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Hoover and Homewood to raise awareness about opioid abuse and vaping); the Phoenix Program (allows an addicted individual to contact our police or fire departments, turn in illegal substances and get rehabilitation services without criminal penalty); Crimes Against the Elderly conferences to protect senior citizens; continued efforts to combat human trafficking.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Kimberly Cook: I support funding to pave all streets in our city rated in poor condition within the next two years, and beautify our southern gateway. I am the “pothole queen” of Vestavia, calling in every one I see, and some that are not even ours. I pushed to get Blue Lake paved because it was a minefield. Having quality roads and a welcoming entrance to our city is a top priority. Adding more sidewalks is a close second.

Karl Julian: We’ve made tremendous improvements since my youth here in the ’80s and ’90s, but I’d love to see our city become even more walkable via connected, safe sidewalks. This is a key selling point for attracting residents and families. A strategic approach that increases walkability to Vestavia Hills’ many incredible amenities and retail offerings would also entice patrons to spend more time in our retail zones, hopefully boosting sales tax revenues benefiting other important city expenditures.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Brian DeMarco: Oe project I would love to champion is bringing a world-class performing arts center to Vestavia. I envision this as a partnership between the city and our schools — creating a valuable resource for students and a revenue generator for the community. Other cities around us are making these investments, and we need to stay competitive to offer the best opportunities for our families.

Jacob Pugh: I would champion economic development without raising taxes. Sustainable growth strengthens our tax base, allowing us to fund services and maintain quality of life without burdening residents. By attracting businesses and supporting responsible residential development, we can invest in key priorities like first responders and ensuring parents’ voices are heard in schools. While I care about all three, economic development is the foundation that enables Vestavia Hills to thrive and meet future needs effectively.

Michael Vercher: I would like to foster and support a business environment that attracts and retains high-end retail, quality restaurants and entertainment options, and opportunities for our families to enjoy their community. A great start would be to continue efforts to beautify the entry points of our city. I think people should know when they are entering or leaving Vestavia Hills, and our residents and visitors should be enticed to stay within the city limits to shop, dine and play. The bottom line is that attracting and retaining high-end retail reduces the need to raise property taxes.