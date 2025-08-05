Vestavia Hills election questions: What is the city's most important issue?

Vestavia Hills voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Mayor Ashley Curry for the mayor’s seat, and five candidates are vying to fill two other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Vestavia Voice.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today, and why ?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Richard Cheatwood: Two I would like to fix are the drainage problems and loss of tax revenue in Vestavia. It’s way past time we do something about the drainage issues. Online shopping has affected the city. The sales tax from those online orders isn’t coming back to Vestavia like it should. It’s getting split up across the state, and we’re missing out on money that should be coming back to our community.

Ashley Curry: The most important issue includes infrastructure (roads, sidewalks and stormwater projects) throughout the city. Other significant projects include completion of The Bray development in Liberty Park, completion of road work and sidewalks on Massey Road, continued development of the south U.S. 31 entrance to the city, completion of the Veterans Memorial at Altadena Valley Park, new construction at the Sicard Hollow complex to include a new branch library, improvements for police and fire services and a city maintenance facility.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Kimberly Cook: Everyone tells me they live in Vestavia because of schools, so the most important issue is always … schools. When you want more and can’t afford it, the best remedy is a thriving economy. Our performance is strong, with steady year-over-year growth and a AAA credit rating, making us the envy of other cities. New parks, a pedestrian bridge and rebuilding Crosshaven were smart investments. A new southern gateway and getting rid of an unsafe hotel — even better.

Karl Julian: Infrastructure planning. Vestavia Hills’ growth trajectory climbs year over year — great job to us for being such a desirable place to live, but we have to realistically and proactively address multiple concerns to maintain the exceptional property values, safety/quality of life, educational standards and other community amenities that have made us great. I believe this holds true across our municipality, but especially so in the easternmost portions of Vestavia Hills.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Brian DeMarco: Every resident may have a different view of what’s most important, which is why listening is so critical. That said, a top priority for me is improving accessibility and infrastructure. I want more sidewalks, safer roads, better connections for our neighborhoods, more green spaces for kids to play and more ways for our community to come together.

Jacob Pugh: Vestavia Hills faces challenges like storm flooding on U.S. 31, limited accessible sidewalks, infrastructure sustainability and school development. While each issue matters, our biggest challenge is the lack of a clear, strategic plan to address them. Every resident is affected differently, so priorities vary by perspective. With thoughtful planning and open communication, we can effectively tackle these concerns and deliver lasting improvements that benefit our entire community. It’s time for a more coordinated approach.

Michael Vercher: The most pressing issue is how we deal with the city’s natural growth east. I am fond of the quote “a rising tide lifts all boats.” I live in the western part of Vestavia Hills, but the fact of the matter is that the city is experiencing the most growth in the east. In order to maintain the aspects of community that make Vestavia Hills a great place to live, work and play, we need to make sure that we provide the same level of services to every part of the city. As our city grows, we need to make sure we enhance the quality of life in all communities so that we grow together in unity.