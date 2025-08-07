Vestavia Hills election questions: Is the city growing too fast?

Vestavia Hills voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Mayor Ashley Curry for the mayor’s seat, and five candidates are vying to fill two other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Vestavia Voice.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Richard Cheatwood: Vestavia is growing, and that’s a good thing. But in some spots, it’s happening too fast. As new homes go up, we need more school space, teachers, police, fire protection, sanitation and better roads. Slowing down in some areas makes sense so our schools and city services can keep up. I’m all for smart growth, not fast growth. Working with the City Council, school leaders and city departments, we’ll figure out how to ease the pressure.

Ashley Curry: I think our city’s growth is consistent with our ability to provide the necessary city services (police and traffic issues), Fire Department response times (we maintain an ISO rating of 1.0 — the highest rating you can have), and public works support.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Kimberly Cook: We are adding homes at the right pace, as school enrollment is falling and demand is high. I use common sense and listen to determine what is best in every decision. A school board member weighs in on annexations, and we appoint careful people to our zoning boards. I ask tough questions of developers and meet with residents because you deserve this kind of thoughtful attention to achieve responsible growth. When it’s your property, I listen to you.

Karl Julian: I believe City Manager Jeff Downes has done a tremendous job balancing the pace of our city’s growth with our existing infrastructure capacity, and providing research and advice for our future. Recently, he generously accepted my request for an audience, where along with inputs from Assistant Manager Cinnamon McCulley, I gained valuable insights into their goals and priorities for Vestavia’s present and future growth. We will continue to face complex decisions, striving to protect and maintain what we’ve already built, while creating opportunities for what’s to come. I’m confident my service on the council will help bring the voices of all of our residents to the discussions among the experts making these important decisions.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Brian DeMarco: I believe we’re adding homes too quickly right now. Growth is good when it’s done responsibly, but we must plan for the long term. The revenue from new development is important, but we can’t ignore the costs of maintaining infrastructure and services down the road. Developments like Liberty Park are great, but we must keep up with supporting areas like public safety so our neighborhoods stay safe and strong.

Jacob Pugh: The city’s growth is steady, but it must follow a clear, strategic plan — especially regarding schools. Liberty Park sees much of this growth, yet faces infrastructure and accessibility challenges. We need balanced development, including retail and commercial spaces to serve residents. While apartments may offer some value, I generally don’t support them. Our schools seem equipped for now, but we must closely monitor enrollment to ensure we maintain strong education and city services as growth continues.

Michael Vercher: I believe that the market and available land ultimately dictates the pace of adding homes in all cities, and Vestavia Hills is no exception. The pace can be impacted by city government through planning and zoning, but changes in planning and zoning are slow. Right now, we need to continue to operate within the constraints of the city’s master plan and applicable zoning laws applied in a uniform manner.