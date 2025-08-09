Vestavia Hills election questions: How did you vote on the property tax increase?

Vestavia Hills voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Mayor Ashley Curry for the mayor’s seat, and five candidates are vying to fill two other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Vestavia Voice.

Q: How did you vote on the property tax increase for Vestavia Hills City Schools in 2023, and why?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Richard Cheatwood: I voted no. We had just gone through a major property tax assessment by the county, and part of that already helps fund the schools and city services. On top of that, I didn’t feel like the process was transparent enough. We weren’t given a clear picture of how the money would be spent; it seemed to be focused on sports and not aiding overall education, which is what brings people to the city.

Ashley Curry: I voted in favor of the ad valorem tax, as that is the primary source of funding for our schools. I want our schools to maintain the high quality that has existed for decades. I actually voted for the last tax increase in the 1990s while my children were in school. I now have grandchildren in the schools, and I want them to have that same quality of excellence that my children had.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Kimberly Cook: I voted yes to allow the citizens to vote because I believed the citizens should get to make that decision. I asked the [school] board to tell the financial story and get feedback from the public, just as we did with rebuilding our parks and community facilities (33+ town halls). The people’s voice must be heard, and they deserve to understand all the facts.

Karl Julian: I wholeheartedly support our schools, teachers and students. I’m proud of the exceptional standards we continually achieve, and I believe adequate funding for our schools is pivotal to continued excellence. Adequate and transparent fiscal responsibility for the use of taxpayer funds is essential to garnering support for any tax referendum seeking to increase taxes. I voted “no” in the tax referendum because there was not a specific plan outlined for the use of the funds, not a timeline for the associated, intended uses. Further, the language of the proposal was such that once the tax rate was increased, it would stay at that level indefinitely, even after the school system’s funding needs had been met. I don’t believe it’s ethical to ask our citizens to write a blank check, indefinitely. I do support researching a revised proposal to bring to citizens if a tax increase is truly the only path forward for needed infrastructure and amenity implements.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Brian DeMarco: I voted NO on the tax increase. I believe in supporting our schools and paying our teachers well, but I also believe tax hikes must be absolutely necessary and fully transparent. There were still unanswered questions about the impact, and I don’t want to leave our children and grandchildren with more debt. Vestavia has one of the best school systems in the country because of our outstanding faculty, students, community support and strong administration — and I’ll work to make sure our schools have what they need in a fiscally responsible way.

Jacob Pugh: I initially supported the property tax increase because my wife taught in the system, and we had two children in the schools. But after hearing other views, I began to question it. I’ve seen signs of unnecessary overhead, inflated salaries and positions not directly supporting students or teachers. The school board must ask tougher questions, demand clear data on spending and staffing, hold the administration accountable and be more transparent to reflect the whole community’s concerns.

Michael Vercher: Let me be clear. I do not enjoy paying taxes, and if elected, I promise to use tax increases only as a last resort. I did vote for the property tax increase because (1) I believe our schools are the single most important factor in maintaining our home values, and (2) I trust our school board’s assessment of the need for maintenance and improvements necessary to keep our schools performing for our students at a high level.