Vestavia Hills December Events Guide

Still shot from "Elf" trailer/New Line Cinema
Will Ferrell plays "Buddy" in the movie "Elf."
ALL IS BRIGHT
- Where: Vestavia Hills City Center, 700 Montgomery Highway
- When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
- Details: The shopping center will be showing the movie “Elf” on an outdoor movie screen at 6:30 p.m. on the green space near Taco Mama, with complimentary popcorn and hot chocolate. Santa Claus will be on site for photo opportunities, and there will be a photo booth and free activities for kids, including balloon twisting, a bounce house and more. Businesses will have giveaways that night as well. “Elf,” a 2003 film, is rated PG for some mild rude humor and language.
- Cost: Free
- More info: shopvestaviacitycenter.com/events
The program for the luncheon will be a holiday performance by the Birmingham Boys Choir.
VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER LUNCHEON
- Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Details: The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is having its monthly networking luncheon at the Vestavia Country Club. The program for the luncheon will be a holiday performance by the Birmingham Boys Choir. Networking and a buffet line will start at 11:30 a.m., and the program is set to begin around noon.
- Cost: $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4; $30 for late reservations
- More info: business.vestaviahills.org/events
A meal at 6 p.m. will be followed by the Santa Show in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Room at 6:30 p.m. There will be opportunities for photos with Santa Claus.
FAMILY NIGHT — THE SANTA SHOW
- Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway
- When: Thursday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.
- Details: A meal at 6 p.m. will be followed by the Santa Show in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Room at 6:30 p.m. There will be opportunities for photos with Santa Claus.
- Cost: Free
- More info: vestavialibrary.org
The whole family is invited to a free pancake breakfast with Santa Claus. No reservations are necessary.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
- Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
- When: Saturday, Dec. 13, 7:30 a.m.
- Details: The whole family is invited to a free pancake breakfast with Santa Claus. No reservations are necessary.
- Cost: Free
- More info: vhal.org/community/city-events
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Megan Montgomery Foundation is holding a gingerbread house competition at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 13, 2025.
GINGERBREAD JAM
- Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
- When: Saturday, Dec. 13, 8-11 a.m.
- Details: This gingerbread house competition is organized by the Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence. Individuals or teams can buy pre-made kits, use graham crackers or make their own gingerbread, then decorate their houses at home and drop them off for judging at the Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. Divisions are for ages 5 and younger, 6-12, and 13 and older. There is also a professional division in which competitors must use homemade gingerbread. Entries must be 10-18 inches to qualify for judging. The public will judge houses on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.
- Cost: $5 to enter
- More info: gingerbreadjam.swell.gives
Come dressed in your favorite holiday attire and bring your family and friends for the ninth annual 5k and 1-mile fun run at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills.
REINDEER DASH 5K & FUN RUN
- Where: Pure Fitness, 100 Old Town Road, Suite 100
- When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 7:30 a.m.
- Details: Come dressed in your favorite holiday attire and bring your family and friends for the ninth annual 5k and 1-mile fun run at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills. Both races will start at the same time. Strollers are welcome. Coffee will be provided by Daysol Coffee Co., and restrooms will be provided. Race packet pickup will be Friday, Dec. 19, from 6 a.m. to noon at Pure Fitness. Parking the day of the race will be in the Vestavia Bowl parking lot. Medals will be presented to all participants.
- Cost: $40 for the 5K; $30 for the 1-mile fun run
- More info: runsignup.com/thereindeerdash2025
The city of Vestavia Hills and Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, invite the public to a menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah.
MENORAH LIGHTING
- Where: Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway
- When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m.
- Details: The city of Vestavia Hills and Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, invite the public to a menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah. The event will include music, kids’ activities, a gelt drop, latkes, doughnuts and more. A car menorah parade will precede the menorah lighting, starting at Chabad of Alabama at 5 p.m. and ending at Vestavia Hills City Hall in time for the lighting. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, will begin this year on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 14, and will conclude on the evening of Monday, Dec. 22.
- Cost: Free
- More info: chabadofalabama.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
- Dec. 4: Vestavia Hills Design Review board meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Dec. 8: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Dec. 11: Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Dec. 15: Vestavia Hills Board of Education, 4 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Schools central office
- Dec. 16: Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board, 7:30 a.m., Vestavia Hills Civic Center
- Dec. 18: Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall
- Dec. 22: Vestavia Hills City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Vestavia Hills City Hall