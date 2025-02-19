Vestavia Hills council to consider rezoning house for office building

by

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, Feb. 24, is scheduled to consider a request to rezone a house off Colonnade Parkway and Blue Lake Drive from a single-family residential district to an office park district.

The plan is to have a two-story office building with 5,800 square feet and 23 parking spaces on the property, which is at 4564 Pine Tree Circle. The lot covers a little more than half an acre.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously on Jan. 9 to recommend the rezoning change. This area off Blue Lake Drive between Colonnade Parkway and Cahaba River Road is gradually changing from an area with rental homes to a commercial district. Read more about that transition here.