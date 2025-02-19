Vestavia Hills council to consider rezoning house for office building

Map courtesy of city of Vestavia
The Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 24 is scheduled to vote on a request to rezone property at 4564 Pine Tree Circle from a single-family residential district to an office park district.
The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, Feb. 24, is scheduled to consider a request to rezone a house off Colonnade Parkway and Blue Lake Drive from a single-family residential district to an office park district.
The plan is to have a two-story office building with 5,800 square feet and 23 parking spaces on the property, which is at 4564 Pine Tree Circle. The lot covers a little more than half an acre.
The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously on Jan. 9 to recommend the rezoning change. This area off Blue Lake Drive between Colonnade Parkway and Cahaba River Road is gradually changing from an area with rental homes to a commercial district. Read more about that transition here.
This is a sketch of the proposed 5,800-square-foot office building proposed to be built at 4564 Pine Tree Circle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
This shows the proposed plan for a 5,800-square-foot office building at 4564 Pine Tree Cirlce in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.