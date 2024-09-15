Vestavia Hills council taking applications for Board of Zoning Adjustment

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills City Hall

The city of Vestavia Hills is taking applications for an opening on the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment.

The purpose of the BZA is to review requests for variances and special exceptions to the city’s zoning ordinances when a literal enforcement of a provision in the ordinance will result in an unnecessary hardship.

The Board of Zoning Adjustment has five members and two alternates, all of whom are appointed by the Vestavia Hills City Council. The board meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Board members serve three-year terms.

Applications will be accepted online at vestaviahillsal.portal.opengov.com/categories/1089. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

For more information, visit vhal.org/bza.