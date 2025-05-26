Vestavia Hills seeks grant for sidewalks, traffic-calming measures in Cahaba Heights

× Expand The city of Vestavia Hills is seeking grant money to add sidewalks and traffic-calming measures on Greendale Road and White Oak Drive in Cahaba Heights.

The Vestavia Hills City Council last week agreed to apply for a $767,000 state grant for sidewalks and traffic calming measures on Greendale Road and White Oak Drive in Cahaba Heights.

The estimated cost of the project is $958,755, and the grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation would provide 80% of the money, while the city would be responsible for 20%, or an estimated $191,751, records show.

The state program from which the grant is being sought is the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program. That program funds a variety of activities, including construction, planning and design of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists and other nonmotorized forms of transportation. These can include sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, traffic calming techniques, lighting, safety-related infrastructure, as well as projects to achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Grant recipients will be determined by ALDOT with concurrence by the Federal Highway Administration.