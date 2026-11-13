Vestavia Hills council to vote on alcohol license for Abhi, finalize five annexations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abhi Eatery and Bar Abhi Eatery and Bar is coming to Vestavia Hills. Photo courtesy of Abhi Eatery and Bar.

The Vestavia Hills City Council will consider an alcohol license Monday for Abhi, the sushi and ramen restaurant moving into the former Satterfield’s space in Cahaba Heights.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Nori Cimba, doing business as Abhi, is seeking a restaurant retail liquor license for 3161 Cahaba Heights Road, Suite 113, in Heights Plaza. Police Chief Shane Ware reviewed the application and found no issues, city records show.

Chef Abhi Sainju, who runs Abhi Eatery + Bar and Maro in Mountain Brook Village, plans to open Abhi Vestavia by the end of November. The menu will center on sushi, ramen and cocktails, mixing dishes from his other restaurants with new items.

Satterfield’s closed in April after 21 years. Sainju previously ran an Abhi location at The Summit that closed in 2022, so the Cahaba Heights restaurant returns the name to the U.S. 280 corridor after about four years.

The council also will hold public hearings and final votes on five annexations and the rezonings that go with them, the last step in the city’s 90-day annexation process.

Four are single-family homes in the Rocky Ridge and Dolly Ridge area: 4616 Old Looney Mill Road, 2494 Dolly Ridge Trail, 2421 Rocky Ridge Road and 2504 Skyland Drive. Each would move from Jefferson County E-2 zoning to the city’s R-1 residential zoning. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of all four.

The fifth is a 749-square-foot portion of 1715 Collinwood Court, which would be annexed and zoned O-1 to resolve an existing retaining wall encroachment. The zoning board also unanimously recommended approval.

Mayor Ashley Curry is set to proclaim November as Epilepsy Awareness Month and Extra Mile Volunteer Heroes’ Month. The epilepsy proclamation notes the condition affects more than 54,000 people in Alabama and that one in 26 people will develop it in their lifetime.

See the complete agenda and supporting documents for Monday’s meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council here.