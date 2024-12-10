Vestavia Hills council leases shopping center space for HR department

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Vestavia Hills Human Resources Department will be housed in this 1,200-square-foot space in the Shoppes at City Hall that was formerly occupied by Vestavia Hills Apothecary.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday agreed to lease a 1,200-square-foot space in the Shoppes at City Hall to house the city’s new Human Resources Department.

Currently, the two employees in that department are sharing space in the Finance Department, and they need dedicated space for themselves and for confidential meetings with employees, training of new employees and exit interviews, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The 1,200 square feet in the shopping center next door, formerly occupied by Vestavia Hills Apothecary, will be enough room for those two employees and provide room for growth of up to four employees in that department in the future, Downes said.

The city will pay SWNC-Vestavia, the owner of the shopping center, $26,400 in annual rent the first year, with the cost escalating 3% each year to $34,446 in year 10, city records show. The city also will have two additional five-year extension options, Downes said. Rent payments will not start until May 1.

SWNC-Vestavia has agreed to pay up to $21,000 to build out the space for the city and to install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for the space, he said. The cost of utilities and other expenses associated with operating the space is estimated to be $8,220 annually, city records show.

In other business Monday night, the Vestavia Hills City Council appointed Emily Byrd to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and Erica Barnes to the city’s Library Board.