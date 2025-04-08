Vestavia Hills Corner Garden Club to have plant sale April 11-12

× Expand Adobe stock photo Small tomato plants during early spring seed starting process, top view Tomato plants

The Vestavia Hills Corner Garden Club is having a plant sale this Friday and Saturday, April 11-12.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon both days on the site of the club’s garden at the corner of U.S. 31 and Shades Crest Road, across the street from the Vestavia Hills Lutheran Church.

The club expects to have about 100 tomato plants, four dozen shasta daisies, 24 Southern shield ferns, 30 limelight hydrangeas and some additional plants available for sale, club President Dr. Rick Cybulsky said. Prices will range from about $5 to about $10, he said.

Parking will be available at Vestavia Hills Lutheran Church, Cybulsky said. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repair the fountain in the club’s garden, he said.

The Vestavia Hills Corner Garden Club, formerly known as the Vestavia Hills Men’s Garden Club, has about 15 members, Cybulsky said.