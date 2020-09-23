Vestavia Hills considers greater penalties for erosion violations

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. New homes are constructed along Green Valley Road in Cahaba Heights on Sept. 10.

With more than 100 construction sites and around 20 sites greater than 1 acre, the city of Vestavia Hills is continuing its efforts to better control sediment runoff, including possible greater fines for violators.

Last year, the city resolved technological issues that led to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management finding the city deficient in enforcement.

The city is required to check all ADEM-permitted sites (those larger than 1 acre) once a month. Through October 2019, the city was inspecting only 78% of those sites each month. Several months later, in early 2020, City Engineer Christopher Brady said all the sites were being inspected, and it is having positive effects. “I think it’s improved,” he said.

That isn’t to say there aren’t any sediment control violations. Brady said the city constantly sees things can be improved, but there have been no major violations in the last six months.

However, in order to better manage problem spots and repeat offenders and continue to avoid major violations, Brady said the city is considering a variety of tactics, including possibly raising the fees for those who work without a permit or repeatedly commit violations.

Brady said those who repeatedly violate state and local codes “think we’re too hard on them already,” while those contractors who abide by the rules have no problem with proposed increases.

Brady said he’s hopeful the changes to the city’s ordinance will come this fall. The city also continues to increase education and awareness about what is expected from contractors.

ADEM-permitted sites in Vestavia Hills include: Southbend Subdivision, a 45-acre development on Wisteria Road; The Overlook on Vestlake Ridge, a 64-home development; Helen Ridge, which will bring 50 homes to Cahaba Heights; The Bray commercial development in Liberty Park; The Walnut Hill subdivision on Shades Crest Road, which will bring 13 homes to the area; Publix on Rocky Ridge Road, and several others.