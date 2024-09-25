Vestavia Hills Community Night Out scheduled for Oct. 3

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton Community Night Out Vestavia Hills Community Night Out at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Oct. 7, 2022.

The Vestavia Hills police and fire departments are holding their annual Community Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The event is scheduled to take place at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway from 5 to 7 p.m.

It will include entertainment, jump houses, free food and a pumpkin patch. Residents will have a chance to meet police officers and firefighters and connect with neighbors.

Admission is free. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Oct. 24.