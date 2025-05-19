Vestavia Hills closes Merryvale Road at U.S. 31 after heavy rains erode road

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Vestavia Hills Public Works Department closed Merryvale Road at U.S. 31 on Sunday, May 18, after heavy rains eroded large sections of the road.

The Vestvia Hills Public Works Department has closed the section of Merryvale Road closest to U.S. 31 after heavy rains Sunday eroded large sections of pavement, making the road unsafe for traffic.

Crews put up barricades on Sunday and were clearing debris from the Vestavia Hills Elementary West lower parking lot and removing damaged pavement, city officials said.

A contractor is supposed to be on site as soon as possible this week to evaluate the repair and replacement of the section of road that was washed away and damaged, the city said.