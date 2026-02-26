Vestavia HIlls Civic Center to hold creative writing camp for kids

× Expand Adobe stock photo Student, writing and hand with notebook for studying, learning and creative notes for academic class. University, college and zoom of hands with pen to write schedule information, planning and ideas Student, writing and hand with notebook for studying, learning and creative notes for academic class. University, college and zoom of hands with pen to write schedule information, planning and ideas.

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center has opened registration for a creative writing camp this summer on June 15-19.

Any child ages 9-13 who is interested in creative writing can take advantage of small-group writing workshops to create a mini-memoir, a fictional short story and small collection of poetry.

The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center. The cost is $185 for the week. Twenty spots are available. Go here to register and click on “programs” on the left-side banner and then “creative writing camp.” You may have to create an account if you have never previously registered for camps at the Civic Center.

For more information, contact Elisabeth Watkins at erbuns91@gmail.com.