Vestavia Hills Civic Center offers new Wednesday morning fitness class

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center is offering a new fitness class on Wednesday mornings at 7:15 a.m.

The class is held in the Liberty Room, and the low-impact workout combines gentle movements, stretching and light cardio to improve flexibility, balance and overall fitness.

It’s a good fit for senior citizens and beginners, but people of all fitness levels are welcome, according to the Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department.

The class is free for members of the Vestavia Hills Civic Center and costs $5 for non-members. Register for the new class by calling 205-978-0166.