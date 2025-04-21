Vestavia Hills Civic Center offers mahjong on Wednesday mornings

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center invites people to come play mahjong every Wednesday.

The Civic Center has open play mahjong each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mahjong is a tile-based game, originally from China, played by four players who aim to create winning hands of 14 tiles. It involves strategy and skill, with variations across regions and styles.

American mahjong often is played with 166 tiles, including suits of bamboo, characters, and dots, as well as wind, dragon, and flower tiles. Players draw and discard tiles, aiming to create a winning hand by forming sets (triples or sequences) and a pair.

Studies suggest that playing Mahjong may improve cognitive function, reduce depressive symptoms and potentially slow down cognitive deterioration in older adults.