Vestavia Hills Civic Center offers Fit & Fun fitness class

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is now offering a Fit & Fun fitness class on Wednesday mornings at 7:15 a.m.

This low-impact workout combines gentle movements, stretching and light cardio to improve flexibility, balance and overall fitness. It’s ideal for senior citizens and fitness beginners, but all fitness levels are welcome.

The class is offered in the Liberty Room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.