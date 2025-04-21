Vestavia HIlls City Schools to put on dance showcase on May 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia HIlls City Schools Dancers return to the stage for a curtain call at the end of a previous dance showcase at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills school system on May 8 is putting on its annual dance showcase at Vestavia Hills High School.

The showcase will include performances by the varsity and junior varsity dance teams from Vestavia Hills High School and students in the dance programs at the high school, freshman campus and Pizitz Middle School, said Faith Lenhart, the school system’s arts education director. The performances will be in the school’s theater, starting at 6 p.m.

The dance team performances will include both jazz and hip-hop routines, Lenhart said. The show is expected to last about an hour, she said.

For more information, call 205-402-5250.