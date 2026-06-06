Vestavia Hills City Schools seeks bids for chemical and cleaning product management services

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Vestavia Hills City Schools is seeking proposals from service providers for a districtwide chemical and cleaning product management contract.

According to a public bid notice, sealed proposals will be accepted at the Vestavia Hills City Schools central office, 1204 Montgomery Highway, until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. Bids will be opened and read at that time.

The contract covers systemwide chemical and cleaning product management services for the school district.

School officials said bids must be submitted on proposal forms provided by the district and may not be reproduced through electronic scanning or other electronic means. Proposals must be submitted in duplicate.

Interested companies must possess the appropriate business licenses and demonstrate experience providing chemical and cleaning product management services to state agencies. The bidder’s current business license number must be displayed on the outside of the sealed proposal envelope.

Vestavia Hills City Schools reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors when doing so is determined to be in the district’s best interest.

The bid notice also states that preference will be given to Alabama-based service providers. Nonresident bidders from states that grant preference to their own local providers will be considered under the same terms those states apply to Alabama businesses seeking similar contracts.

The contract is expected to provide chemical and cleaning product management services throughout the Vestavia Hills City Schools system.