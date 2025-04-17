Vestavia Hills city offices closed for 2025 Good Friday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

All Vestavia Hills municipal offices will be closed this Friday, April 18, in observance of the Good Friday holiday, city officials said.

That includes Vestavia Hills City Hall and the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. However, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, as well as all city outdoor parks and pavilions.

Amwaste will pick up garbage and recyclables as usual on Friday, city officials said.