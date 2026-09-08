Vestavia Hills City Council to discuss 2027 budget Wednesday, Sept. 9

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes speaks at a City Council meeting at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Wednesday, Sept. 9, is having a special meeting to consider its budget for fiscal 2027, which begins Oct. 1.

At 3 p.m., council members are scheduled to hear from city department heads about their budget proposals for 2027. Then at 4:45 p.m., there will be a public hearing to hear from the public about their questions, concerns and desires for city spending and priorities.

The council then has an action meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said she plans to ask the council to wait until Sept. 21 to actually vote on the budget to allow more time to weigh the information presented by city staff and the public on Wednesday.

One issue that has gained prominence is proposed capital projects for 2027, namely whether artificial turf for the baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park should be funded in 2027 instead of a new library facility/community center next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

City Manager Jeff Downes last month proposed a plan to put $9 million toward replacing the natural turf baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park with artificial turf, $6 million toward fine arts and athletic facilities at Vestavia Hills High School and other money to begin construction of an addition to Fire Station No. 4 in Liberty Park and begin site work for a new police operations and training center next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

But what was not included in the proposed 2027 budget was money for the new library branch/community center — a project that had been a part of previous spending plans.

Several residents have written letters to the council, advocating in favor of the library/community center. Several asked that money not be directed toward the artificial turf project until further concepts for the library/community center can be explored, as was previously approved by the council.

Downes said his recommendation is based on what he believes is the desire of the majority of the council but emphasized the council has a right to revise the budget however it sees fit. It will be his job to implement the council’s budget plan.

Wednesday’s council agenda also includes a proposal to award a $5.3 million contract to CT General Contractors for expansion and renovation of Vestavia Hills Fire Station No. 4 in Liberty Park and a proposal to accept $153,507 from Jefferson County and repave the unincorporated Jefferson County parts of River Run Drive, River Run Lane and River Trail in the city’s repaving contract with Dunn Construction Co.

See the full council agenda and supporting documents here.

See more discussion about the library/community center and artificial turf projects here.