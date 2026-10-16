Vestavia Hills City Council to consider borrowing $10.8 million Monday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, are scheduled to have natural turf replaced with artificial turf.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider which bank to use to borrow $10.8 million for various capital expenditures this year, including artificial turf on the baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park.

Eight banks bid to get the city’s full $10.8 million loan, but the city also received partial bids for loans of $5 million and $1.5 million.

The city this year expects to borrow:

About $6 million for the artificial turf on the baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park

At least $1 million for police vehicles

$910,000 for a new fire truck

At least $500,000 for an ambulance

About $400,000 for a vacuum truck to clean out stormwater pipes

These are all considered short-term expenditures. The council also is contemplating borrowing about $37 million for longer-term projects, but because interest rates are volatile right now, discussions are ongoing about when would be best to borrow the larger sum of money, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The council also on Monday plans to consider whether to:

Dispose of 11 Police Department vehicles deemed no longer needed. Most of the vehicles are 2021 Ford Explorers with mileage ranging from 53,649 miles to 83,137 miles, but there also is a 2017 Ford Taurus with 95,035 miles and a 2025 Dodge Durango with 19,466 miles.

Reappoint Stephen Greer to the Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment for a three-year term ending Oct. 31, 2029

The council’s action meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway.

There also will be a council work session at 4:30 p.m., during which the council should get an update on planning for the new police substation and training center planned to be built next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex. Discussion about updating the city’s comprehensive plan also is expected during the work session, Downes said.