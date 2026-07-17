Vestavia Hills City Council to vote on $643,000 site work at Sicard Hollow

× Expand Map courtey of CMH Architects This is the conceptual master plan for new facilities at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. New facilties planned include a satellite library along Sweeney Hollow Road, a police operations building and a new public works and park maintenance building.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, July 20, plans to consider a $643,000 contract for site work for the planned police station, maintenance facility and potential satellite library at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

The work would include tree clearing, bringing in fill dirt and implementing erosion control measures. The low bidder for the job was T.E. Stevens Co. A first reading of the resolution to accept the company’s bid was held on July 6, and a vote is expected Monday, July 20.

The City Council also plans to consider a plan on how it will spend $295,000 worth of gasoline tax money the city is getting from the state. The city plans to spend all the money to help resurface streets in 2027. The preliminary 2027 resurfacing plan includes:

Green Glen Road

Vesthaven Way

Vesthaven Circle

Forest View Lane

Creekwood Place

Kendall Drive

Plantation Cove Circle

Gary Mac

Chimney Hills Circle

Laurel Road

Mission Road

Shades View Lane

Rockwood Road

Montclaire Drive

Hickory Road

Southwood Road

Kentucky Avenue

Nottingham Drive

Landon Court

Vestridge Drive

Vestlake Cove Drive

Old Overton Road

Blue Lake Drive

Pine Tree Circle

Pine Tree Drive

Altadena Lake Drive

Timberlake Drive

Leslie Ann Road

Altaridge Lane

Altaridge Circle

Hillard Drive

Firewood Circle

Farrington Wood Place

In other business Monday, the council plans to consider whether to:

Approve an agreement for the Vestavia Hills Fire Department to provide fire protection to the Woodmere Creek apartment complex in unincorporated Jefferson County off Columbiana Road for $30,714 in fiscal 2027

Pay up to $55,000 to demolish the worst parts of a house at 2750 Smyer Road that is in disrepair and has been deemed a public nuisance

Approve a one-time bonus for former employees of the city of Vestavia Hills who have retired, costing a total of $60,289

Establish a policy to provide for the use of electronic signatures

Begin the annexation process for single-family home properties at 4616 Old Looney Mill Road, 4737 Cloud Lane, 2949 Dolly Ridge Trail, 2421 Rocky Ridge Road and 2504 Skyland Drive and a small strip of land at 1715 Collinwood Court

See the full council agenda and supporting documents here.