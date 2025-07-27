Vestavia Hills City Council to take up Cahaba Heights townhome request

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills KADCO Homes wants to rezone .78 acres off Cahaba Heights Road for the construction of 11 townhomes.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night is scheduled to vote on a proposal to rezone .78 acres off Cahaba Heights Road for 11 townhomes.

The property, located slightly northwest of The Summit, currently is divided into two lots at 3279 Cahaba Heights Road and 4201 White Oak Drive and is zoned for multi-family use and office use, but Jason Kessler of KADCO Homes wants to build 11 townhomes there.

A traffic study done by Engineering Design Group for KADCO Homes indicates that the land, as it is currently zoned, could potentially generate 296 trips per day for the office portion of the property and 40 trips per day for the lot currently zoned for multi-family use, for a total potential of 336 trips per day. Eleven townhomes likely would generate 64 trips per day, which is 81% less than what could be generated if the property were developed under its current zoning, engineer Joseph Schifano wrote in his report.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously in favor of it.

In other business Monday night, the City Council is scheduled to have a first reading for an ordinance that would allow the police chief to provide retiring police officers with their badge and service weapon if the officers are in good standing at the time of their retirement.