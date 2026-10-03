Vestavia Hills City Council to discuss east side library planning

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills City Council meets at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, Oct. 5, will consider an amendment to an ordinance adopted by the council in January regarding a study to be done to determine what types of spaces would go into a new library facility/community center on the east side of the city.

The initial ordinance called for the study to be done in three phases: a feasibility study that identified overall goals and desired program spaces at a broad level, a more detailed look at space programming and design concepts, and development of a campaign document to help garner financial support for the facility.

The ordinance required City Council consensus to move from one phase to the next, with the first phase costing up to $7,500, the second phase costing $50,000 and and the third phase costing $5,000.

Some initial meetings were held as part of the first phase, but the effort stalled while city officials considered a location other than land beside the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex and the council debated the merits of a second library facility compared to other city needs.

The City Council ending up prioritizing the conversion of Liberty Park baseball and softball fields to artificial turf in the 2027 budget.

Now, Councilwoman Kimberly Cook is bringing forward a proposed amendment to the ordinance for the architectural services agreement that would remove the requirement that the council provide consensus before moving on to phases two and three of the study for the library/community center.

The City Council also on Monday plans to consider awarding a $346,125 contract to BLD Services for a stormwater pipe rehabilitation project and a $294,000 contract to Gillespie Construction for construction of recreational trails at Altadena Valley Park.

See the full agenda for Monday’s meeting and supporting documents here.

The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.