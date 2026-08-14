Vestavia Hills city manager to present 2027 budget on Monday, Aug. 17

Photo by Jon Anderson
Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes talks to the Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 23, 2026.
Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes plans to present a proposed 2027 budget to the City Council on Monday.
His proposed $146 million budget would be a $23 million increase from the 2026 budget, which would be 18% higher. The proposed $83 in general fund expenditures would represent a 3% increase from the 2026 budget. It also would include a 2% cost-of-living-adjustment for all city employees.
The City Council also on Monday is scheduled to consider whether to pay Specialty Turf Supply $408,750 a year to maintain field landscaping inside the fences on the city’s recreational fields and consider a new policy regulating the use of Police Department equipment for extra jobs and off-duty employment.
See the complete agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting, as well as a summary of the 2027 budget here. The Vestavia Voice will report more on the 2027 budget in the future.