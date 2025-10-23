Vestavia Hills City Council to honor departing members Monday, Oct. 27

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Council members Paul Head, left and George Pierce

The Vestavia Hills City Council plans to take time Monday, Oct. 27, to honor George Pierce and Paul Head — two council members who are stepping off the council at the beginning of November.

Pierce, who has served on the Vestavia Hills City Council for 17 years, decided not to run for re-election in this year’s Aug. 26 election. His daughter, Ali Pilcher, registered to run for his Place 4 seat and faced no opposition in the election.

Pierce has said he still plans to be an active resident of the city and serve the community in different ways.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve this community, and I am proud of the progress that we have made during my time on the City Council,” he said when his daughter qualified to run. “Vestavia Hills is a special place, and we have an amazing team who will continue to build upon the great work that has already been accomplished.”

Head, a 44-year resident of Vestavia Hills who has served on the council for nine years, also decided not to seek re-election to his Place 3 seat on the council. Head has been the council’s liaison to the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board and has been involved as a coach for community baseball, football and basketball teams over the years.

Three people sought Head’s seat on the council: Brian DeMarco, Jacob Pugh and Michael Vercher. Vercher ended up winning the spot after a Sept. 23 runoff with Brian DeMarco.

The new council members are set to be sworn in at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Vestavia Hills City Hall.